Panthers' businesslike approach helped spur 2nd trip in row to Eastern Final

BOSTON -- The Florida Panthers began this season knowing they faced a serious challenge that required a serious approach.

Perhaps that's the reason behind the transformation coach Paul Maurice has noticed in the Panthers this season from a sometimes-brash collection of players that surprised many by reaching the Stanley Cup Final last season into a more disciplined, business-first group determined to get back there this season and finish the job.

After their five-game loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Cup Final last season, Florida is trying to become the first team to win the Stanley Cup the season after losing in the Cup Final since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009. Since those Penguins rebounded from losing to the Detroit Red Wings in the 2008 Final to defeat the Red Wings in 2009, two teams have repeated as champions -- the Penguins (2016, 2017) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2020, 2021) -- but no Cup runner-up has even made it back to the Cup Final the following season.

The Panthers are one step away from doing that after eliminating the Boston Bruins with a 2-1 victory in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on Friday to set up a showdown with the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final beginning Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC).

“That’s on the group and the leadership because they came back to camp more focused, more determined possibly,” Maurice said Saturday. “Or they felt they were closer, so they had that belief when they came back. They haven’t been tired. There was no hangover.”