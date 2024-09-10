Reinhart, Panthers 'hungry for more' following Stanley Cup title last season

Throughout their run in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Panthers noted that they had come back to camp in September 2023 businesslike, laser-focused on winning the Cup they had had within their grasp the previous season, when they lost in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

They were Cup-or-bust last season, and they did what they had set out to do.

It's a little different this season. Yes, their 2023 offseason was short, just like 2024. But then, they were still waiting to win. Now, they've accomplished the task. That doesn't mean they're any less hungry.

"I think that's something you learn on the fly," Reinhart said. "Certainly there's things that work for us that we're going to try and replicate. But I think it starts with that competitiveness, that hunger to win. It's a feeling we want to chase again."

The last team to repeat as Cup winners was the Tampa Bay Lightning, who accomplished the feat in 2020 and 2021. Before that, the Pittsburgh Penguins did it in 2016 and 2017, but it had been two decades without a repeat winner prior to the Penguins, with the Detroit Red Wings accomplishing it in 1997 and 1998.

For Reinhart, not only did he win the Cup for the first time in June, but the forward signed a major contract to stay in Florida on July 1, an eight-year deal for which terms were not disclosed.

He now has certainty and stability, all coming after a career season in which he was second in the NHL with 57 goals. Reinhart, 28, also had 94 points, 12 more than his previous career high he set in 2021-22.

"The security is nice, something I've never had. My wife is certainly enjoying that part of it," Reinhart said. "So, we feel settled from that standpoint. It was nice to have it all wrapped up in about a week or so there and have it out of the way, so I wasn't thinking about it leading in and I wasn't having to think about it long after playoffs ended."