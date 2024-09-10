Reinhart, Panthers 'hungry for more' following Stanley Cup title last season

LAS VEGAS -- For Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers, it was a busy summer.
But with training camp around the corner and a new season on the horizon, the Panthers are getting back to the goal at hand: trying to win the Stanley Cup for the second straight season.
So, how does the approach change when you've already accomplished your goal?
"We're going to find out," Reinhart said Monday at the NHL North American Player Media Tour. "It certainly hasn't changed for me this summer. Talking to the guys -- we're certainly a close team that keeps in touch -- but I don't think because we won, there's no satisfaction once that puck drops.
"So, [we were] as motivated as [we've] been this summer to put ourselves in another spot [to win]. Certainly it's not easy, but we feel like we've got a good group of guys still that are hungry for more. The more opportunities you have, the better off you're going to be. And certainly the bunch of guys that we have in our locker room aren't taking this for granted."