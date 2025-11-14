Florida Panthers Forward Brad Marchand Records 1,000th NHL Point

By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand registered his 1,000th NHL regular season point with two assists tonight in Florida’s 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals. The Panthers will honor Marchand’s milestone in a pregame ceremony at Amerant Bank Arena at a date to be announced later.

Marchand, 37, becomes the 102nd skater in NHL history to reach 1,000 points, and 12th active skater to achieve the milestone. He is the first player in franchise history to earn their 1,000th NHL point while a member of the Florida Panthers, and the fifth skater born in Nova Scotia to reach 1,000 points joining Sidney Crosby, Al MacInnis, Bobby Smith and Nathan MacKinnon.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Boston Bruins (2010-11) and Florida (2024-25), 435 of Marchand’s 1,000 points were goals, with 565 being assists. Since his first NHL season in 2009-10, he ranks sixth in goals and 12th in points. His plus-minus rating of plus-283 in that span leads all active NHLers, and trails only Patrice Bergeron (+305) and Ryan McDonagh (+290). He has scored 36 shorthanded goals to lead all NHLers since 2010-11 and is tied for the eighth most in NHL history with Sergei Fedorov.

