Florida Panthers Cancel 2024 Champions Ring Ceremony at Amerant Bank Arena Due to Weather Conditions

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that out of an abundance of caution, tomorrow’s Champions Ring Ceremony will not continue as planned. Hurricane Milton has placed numerous counties in Florida under a state of emergency including Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade.

“As this event would take resources from first responders and service providers, we have made the tough decision to cancel our Champions Ring Ceremony out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all involved. We will instead distribute our championship rings privately,” said President and CEO Matt Caldwell. “Along with state and local authorities, we are closely monitoring the situation. As of now, Opening Night vs. Boston is scheduled to proceed as intended and we will continue preparing our arena and surrounding areas to safely welcome guests for Opening Night.”

Fans can expect a full refund for their donation at their point of purchase. The Florida Panthers Foundation will continue to support United Negro College Fund Fort Lauderdale (UNCF Fort Lauderdale) and United Way of Broward County’s Mission United.

Please stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com and @FlaPanthers on social media for the latest information.