Florida Panthers Announce 'Weekends on Scripps Sports’ September Re-Airs Ahead of Preseason

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers and Scripps Sports announced today that WSFL and WHDT South Florida’s 9 will re-air each of the four series-clinching games from Florida’s 2025 Stanley Cup run on two weekends in September leading up to the start of the Panthers preseason.

The Scripps Sports local broadcasting territory spans from the Florida Keys to the Treasure Coast on South Florida channels WSFL-TV (Dade/Broward), WHDT-TV (Palm Beach) and WFTX (Fort Myers). All preseason games will be available to watch for free over-the-air, on cable and satellite television.

RE-AIR SCHEDULE

On Saturday, Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. ET, fans can catch Game 5 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs when the Cats defeated their cross-state rival Tampa Bay Lightning 6-3 on the road behind four points from Eetu Luostarinen.

On Sunday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. ET, relive the Panthers decisive 6-1 Game 7 defeat of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Second Round at Scotiabank Arena, when nine different Cats recorded at least one point and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 19 of 20 shots he faced.

On Saturday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. ET, fans can watch the Panthers overcome an early 2-0 deficit to the Carolina Hurricanes in a thrilling Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final to earn their third consecutive Prince of Wales Trophy.

On Sunday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. ET, tune in to see the Panthers capture their second-consecutive Stanley Cup on home ice at Amerant Bank Arena after downing the Edmonton Oilers by a score of 5-1, led by a historic four-goal performance from Sam Reinhart.

Fans can learn how to watch the Panthers all season long at FloridaPanthers.com/HowtoWatch.