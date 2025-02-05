Florida Panthers Announce New & Renewed Partner Promotions for 2024-25 Season

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today their new and renewed corporate partner promotions for the 2024-25 season.

Fans can enjoy new partner promotions throughout the 2024-25 regular season including:

3 Goals for Playa Bowls: When the Panthers score three goals or more, fans who purchase any bowl can get a free collecti-bowl at participating Playa Bowls locations by wearing Panthers gear the day after the game.

Territory Thursdays Presented by Lime Fresh: Fans can receive 25% off their Lime Fresh order at participating locations when wearing any Panthers gear on Thursdays only.

Stoner’s Pizza Gameday: Fans who purchase a large cheese or pepperoni pizza at Stoner’s Pizza on gameday will get one of the same variety for free with code: GOCATS.

Surfside Shorty: Fans can receive $5 off of an 8-pack of Surfside the day after the Panthers score a shorthanded goal.

Returning for another season, fans can still enjoy offers from Huey Magoo’s after every Panthers win. Fans who purchase one three chicken tender meal, will receive another one free for those who wear Panthers gear the day after a win at participating Huey Magoo’s locations.

Fans can participate in new, interactive games on the Panthers official mobile application such as:

What’s Brewing presented by Castaway Coffee where fans can match their coffee order with a current Panthers player.

Cruising with the Cats presented by Jiffy Lube where fans can participate in a road trip style quiz predicting which habits are most popular amongst the players. Fans that participate have a chance to receive special discounts from Jiffy Lube.

Memory Match presented by Honda where fans can match logos for a chance to win prizes from Honda including tickets to a game or a 2-year lease.

Find Viktor presented by Orkin where fans can solve a puzzle to try to find mascot Viktor E. Ratt in a crowd.

Among the renewal and expansions of several key partnerships for the 2024-25 season include:

Ford & MillerCoors – long-time partners of the Panthers for over 20 years

Locally based Celsius returns for a third season continuing to support the Panthers and offer fans their product at Amerant Bank Arena

As part of their renewal, Verizon introduced the ‘Small Business of the Month’ promotion which provides local small businesses with an exclusive opportunity to receive a fully paid sponsorship package including promotional benefits. Additionally, Verizon and the Panthers will throw a block party in a neighborhood as part of the Panthers ‘Vamos Gatos’ initiative.

Other notable renewals include:

Celebrating their fifth season with the Panthers, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek is now the presenting sponsor of "The House,’ a VIP premium viewing and seating area near the player tunnel where fans can high-five players as they walk onto the ice. Guests have access to a private bathroom and complimentary food and beverage options.

Amazon continues their philanthropic support through Panthers community initiatives such as Trees for Troops, Purple Heart Luncheon and Hygiene Kit Program.

Cooper & Hunter returns for their eighth season continuing to deliver the Cooper & Hunter Fan Cave Sweepstakes whereas one lucky fan will have a part of their home converted into the ultimate viewing experience.

Yuengling, America's oldest brewery, expanded its partnership to include a new bar on the Upper Level of Amerant Bank Arena located by Section 323, as well as entitlement of a VIP Suite at the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale.

Lime Fresh Mexican Grill, a local Mexican food restaurant in South Florida, now has a permanent location at Amerant Bank Arena by Section 127 on Plaza Level.

Additional new sponsors joining the Panthers include Jiffy Lube & Duffy’s who serve as associate sponsors for the Panthers Kids Club, Upper Deck who sponsors limited edition Panthers Championship Card Packs giveaways throughout the season, Avis who provides Panthers fans with exclusive discounts throughout the season at select locations and Deck & Drive who offers fans the chance to purchase personalized bricks for installation on the Publix Plaza outside Amerant Bank Arena.

The club also partners with Enhance Health who support already-existing community initiatives including Food REDemption Program and Summer Reading Tour and PetMeds who works with local pet adoption centers to host adoption events throughout the hockey season.

Catch your Florida Panthers in action this season! 2024-25 single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans can learn more about ticketing options and join the waitlist for future Florida Panthers Territory Memberships by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).