Florida Panthers Announce FTL War Memorial & Baptist Health IcePlex Leadership Team

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President & CEO Matt Caldwell announced today the leadership team for FTL War Memorial and Baptist Health IcePlex.

Melissa Fitzgerald joined the Panthers organization in July 2022 and leads the charge as General Manager of FTL War Memorial & Baptist Health IcePlex. Fitzgerald previously spent 15 years with the San Jose Sharks, operating an arena and practice facility in the area. Prior to that time, she developed youth hockey programs in California. She worked as a Hockey Director for the Zamboni family for over 10 years creating and managing youth hockey programs at their three Bay Area rinks. During this time, she established one of the first NHL Diversity Task Force member programs (now NHL Hockey Is For Everyone) and helped to facilitate the first girls' hockey program in Northern California.

Lori Cervinka joins the team as Assistant General Manager of Baptist Health IcePlex. Cervinka previously served as the Skating Director at the Washington Capitals training facilities where she grew and managed one of the country’s largest Learn to Skate programs. She got her start by touring the world with Disney on Ice and then started her own skating school while living in The Netherlands.

Larry Cahn joins as Hockey Director of Baptist Health IcePlex & Panthers IceDen. He oversees all hockey programs at both facilities. Previously, Larry spent 12 years as the General Manager for Vacaville Ice Sports Ice Arena in the San Francisco Bay Area bringing nearly 27 years of experience in ice sports and hockey management.

Jamie Allison joins as Youth Hockey Manager of Baptist Health IcePlex. Allison played nearly 700 professional games for the Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, Nashville Predators and Florida Panthers over his 11-year NHL career. After his playing career, he spent three years on the coaching staff of the Ontario Hockey League’s Brampton Battalion. Most recently, Jamie owned and operated a Hockey Development Center in Ontario while growing the Girls Hockey Program in the Greater Toronto Area.

Gerald Roberts joins FTL War Memorial as Security Manager to ensure and enhance the safety and security of FTL War Memorial and surrounding communities. Roberts brings 25 years of experience in Public Safety, Emergency Management and Special Event Security with Local, State and Federal Agencies. He has extensive expertise with professional sports and special events and is a member of the South Florida Regional Domestic Security Task Force (RDSTF) as a Terrorism Liaison Officer for Critical Infrastructure.

Peter Worrell takes on a new role at Baptist Health IcePlex serving as a Brand Ambassador since Oct. 2023 helping to reach out to all aspects of the community to introduce the game of ice hockey and grow the fanbase. Previously, he spent four years as the Hockey Director for the Florida Jr. Panthers program at Panthers IceDen. Peter played seven seasons in the National Hockey League for the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche from 1997-2006.

Mike Ruehl remains with the Panthers organization in his new role as Director of Operations for Baptist Health IcePlex and Panthers IceDen. Mike is responsible for overseeing the maintenance of both facilities in compliance with NHL standards and all mechanical aspects of the buildings in good working order to provide a first-rate customer service experience. He has 25 years of experience in Ice and Facility Operations and is an eight-year veteran of the Panthers organization, leading the operations staff at the Panthers IceDen and serving as an Ice Technician at Amerant Bank Arena.

Select programs and summer camps are now available for registration at FTLWarMemorial.com.

