RECAP: Panthers 5, Blue Jackets 4 (OT)

PREVIEW: Reilly set to make Panthers debut against Blue Jackets

RECAP: Blackhawks 5, Panthers 2

PREVIEW: Stolarz in net as Panthers end trip against Bedard and the Blackhawks

Panthers Prospect Report: November 3, 2023

Florida Panthers to Host Military Appreciation Night on Friday, Nov. 10 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

RECAP: Panthers 2, Red Wings 0

POSTCARD: Barkov checks in before record-setting game in Detroit

PREVIEW: Panthers look to pick up more points in Detroit

NOTEBOOK: Updates on Bennett and Ekman-Larsson

Mikkola making an impact early with Panthers

RECAP: Bruins 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

PREVIEW: After historic playoff upset, Panthers return to Boston

NOTEBOOK: Ekblad, Montour take big step with return to practice

RECAP: Panthers 3, Kraken 2

PREVIEW: Reinhart on fire as Panthers wrap up homestand against Kraken

Q&A: Stenlund talks Florida, Sweden and more!

New dad Brandon Montour discusses balance of hockey and family on ‘Inside the Panthers’

Florida Panthers Announce Biannual ‘Pucks & Pints’ Beerfest Presented by Funky Buddha Brewery on Saturday, Dec. 2

Portion of proceeds to benefit Florida Panthers Foundation

By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers today announced that their bi-annual ‘Pucks & Pints’ Beerfest presented by Funky Buddha Brewery will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Amerant Bank Arena when the Panthers host the New York Islanders at 6 PM.

‘Pucks & Pints’ Beerfest begins at 2:30 PM in the CITY Lounge by CITY Furniture for all purchasers with the event concluding around 4:30 PM. Fans can enjoy beer samples, live music and Panthers hockey following the event. 

The Panthers Foundation’s biannual event requires all to be 21+ to enter and a portion of all proceeds will benefit the Florida Panthers Foundation. The four pillars of the Foundation include: building the game of hockey for children and youth, supporting health and education initiatives for children, advocating for and supporting veterans' issues, and raising awareness about the endangered Florida panther.

The general admission ticket includes unlimited sampling from participating breweries including: Abbey Brewing Co, Chido, Funky Buddha Brewery, J Wakefield Brewing, New Belgium Brewing, The Tank Brewing, Veza Sur Brewing, White Claw, Wynwood Brewing Company, Yeasty Brews and Yuengling

Fans can purchase a general admission ticket for $90 which includes:

  • Upper Endzone Ticket   
  • Access to Beer Garden from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM
  • 4oz Pucks & Pints branded sampling mug   
  • Unlimited sampling from 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

Panthers Territory Members can purchase an add-on for the event in their SeatGeek or Panthers Mobile App and must have a ticket to the game to purchase an add on.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/FoundationEvents or click here

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit  FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more or fill out this interest form.