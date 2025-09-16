Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster and Training Camp Fan Fest Presented by Baptist Health

Cats to Host 'Fan Fest’ on Sunday, Sept. 28

trainingcamp16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today the 72-man roster for the Panthers 2025-26 Training Camp presented by Baptist Health.

Florida’s roster consists of 42 forwards, 23 defensemen and seven goaltenders. Click **HERE** to download the full Panthers Training Camp roster.

The Panthers will host Training Camp Fan Fest presented by Baptist Health on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. (ET) at Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale. Fans can watch the Panthers on the ice, participate in family activities and games, interact with the Panthers mascots Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Ratt as well as the Florida Panthers Dance Team. For more information on Training Camp Fan Fest, please visit BaptistHealthIcePlex.com.

Select Florida Panthers training camp practices and regular season practices at Baptist Health IcePlex will be free and open to the public throughout the year. Fans can check the Panthers open practice schedule at FTLWarMemorial.com/Hockey/Panthers-Open-Practices. The open practice schedule is subject to change and fans are encouraged to check this website before attending. Fans must abide by the Practice Rules & Conduct outlined therein.

The opening weekend of the Panthers 2025-26 Training Camp presented by Baptist Health is as follows:

Thursday, Sept 18

  • Group 1 on ice at 1 p.m. ET
  • Group 2 on ice at 3:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 19

  • Group 1 on ice at 1 p.m. ET
  • Group 2 on ice at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 20

  • Group 1 on ice at 1 p.m. ET
  • Group 2 on ice at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 21

  • Doubleheader @ Nashville (3 p.m. ET & 7 p.m. ET)

Media can stay tuned for the full training camp schedule to be released separately. Fans may visit FloridaPanthers.com/Preseason for the Panthers full preseason schedule.

South Florida Scripps stations will broadcast five of the Cats preseason contests (Sept. 24 at Carolina, Sept. 29 vs. Carolina, Sept. 30 vs. Tampa Bay [Orlando], Oct. 2 at Tampa Bay and Oct. 4 vs. Tampa Bay).

For complete broadcast information during the 2025-26 season, visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch.

The Florida Panthers are back-to-back 2024 & 2025 Stanley Cup Champions! Fans interested in purchasing a Partial Plan for the 2025-26 season can click here, visit FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).

News Feed

Q&A: Samoskevich talks switch to No. 11

Marchand says playing for Canada in Olympics would be 'dream come true'

ROOKIE SHOWCASE RECAP: Panthers 6, Predators 1

PROSPECTS: Sawchyn, St. Martin prepare for next level

ROOKIE SHOWCASE RECAP: Lightning 3, Panthers 2

ROOKIE SHOWCASE RECAP: Panthers 3, Hurricanes 2 (SO)

2025 Rookie Showcase Preview: ‘You need the starting point’

Benny’s Buddies spend time with the Stanley Cup

Florida Panthers Announce 'Weekends on Scripps Sports’ September Re-Airs Ahead of Preseason

2024-25 Season Rewind: Aaron Ekblad

Verhaeghe shares Stanley Cup with Special Olympics, Panthers Adaptive Hockey Team, Best Buddies charities

2024-25 Season Rewind: Carter Verhaeghe 

2024-25 Season Rewind: Anton Lundell

Forsling hoists Stanley Cup on boat, son mimics him with mini version

Territory Talk: Panthers 24-25 Defense & Goaltending Review (Ep. 367)

Florida Panthers Announce Roster for 2025 NHL Prospect Tournament

Florida Panthers Announce Executive Team Promotions & Expanded Roles

Panthers to be featured on 15 national broadcasts in 2025-26 season