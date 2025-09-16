Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Training Camp Roster and Training Camp Fan Fest Presented by Baptist Health

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today the 72-man roster for the Panthers 2025-26 Training Camp presented by Baptist Health.

Florida’s roster consists of 42 forwards, 23 defensemen and seven goaltenders. Click **HERE** to download the full Panthers Training Camp roster.

The Panthers will host Training Camp Fan Fest presented by Baptist Health on Sunday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m. (ET) at Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale. Fans can watch the Panthers on the ice, participate in family activities and games, interact with the Panthers mascots Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Ratt as well as the Florida Panthers Dance Team. For more information on Training Camp Fan Fest, please visit BaptistHealthIcePlex.com.

Select Florida Panthers training camp practices and regular season practices at Baptist Health IcePlex will be free and open to the public throughout the year. Fans can check the Panthers open practice schedule at FTLWarMemorial.com/Hockey/Panthers-Open-Practices. The open practice schedule is subject to change and fans are encouraged to check this website before attending. Fans must abide by the Practice Rules & Conduct outlined therein.

The opening weekend of the Panthers 2025-26 Training Camp presented by Baptist Health is as follows:

Thursday, Sept 18

Group 1 on ice at 1 p.m. ET

Group 2 on ice at 3:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Sept. 19

Group 1 on ice at 1 p.m. ET

Group 2 on ice at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 20

Group 1 on ice at 1 p.m. ET

Group 2 on ice at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 21

Doubleheader @ Nashville (3 p.m. ET & 7 p.m. ET)

Media can stay tuned for the full training camp schedule to be released separately. Fans may visit FloridaPanthers.com/Preseason for the Panthers full preseason schedule.

South Florida Scripps stations will broadcast five of the Cats preseason contests (Sept. 24 at Carolina, Sept. 29 vs. Carolina, Sept. 30 vs. Tampa Bay [Orlando], Oct. 2 at Tampa Bay and Oct. 4 vs. Tampa Bay).

For complete broadcast information during the 2025-26 season, visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch.

