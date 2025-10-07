Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today the club’s opening night roster for the 2025-26 season. The Panthers open the season hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at 5 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena tonight.
The Panthers 2025-26 opening night roster can be found **HERE**.
Forwards (14)
9 – Sam Bennett
10 – A.J. Greer
11 – Mackie Samoskevich
12 – Jonah Gadjovich
13 – Sam Reinhart
15 – Anton Lundell
17 – Evan Rodrigues
18 – Noah Gregor
23 – Carter Verhaeghe
27 – Eetu Luostarinen
63 – Brad Marchand
70 – Jesper Boqvist
71 – Luke Kunin
79 – Cole Schwindt
Defensemen (7)
2 – Jeff Petry
3 – Seth Jones
5 – Aaron Ekblad
7 – Dmitry Kulikov
26 – Uvis Balinskis
42 – Gustav Forsling
77 – Niko Mikkola
Goaltenders (2)
40 – Daniil Tarasov
72 – Sergei Bobrovsky
Injured Reserve (1)
16 – Aleksander Barkov
Injured Non-Roster (2)
19 – Matthew Tkachuk
92 – Tomas Nosek
