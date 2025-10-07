Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today the club’s opening night roster for the 2025-26 season. The Panthers open the season hosting the Chicago Blackhawks at 5 p.m. ET at Amerant Bank Arena tonight.

Forwards (14)

9 – Sam Bennett

10 – A.J. Greer

11 – Mackie Samoskevich

12 – Jonah Gadjovich

13 – Sam Reinhart

15 – Anton Lundell

17 – Evan Rodrigues

18 – Noah Gregor

23 – Carter Verhaeghe

27 – Eetu Luostarinen

63 – Brad Marchand

70 – Jesper Boqvist

71 – Luke Kunin

79 – Cole Schwindt

Defensemen (7)

2 – Jeff Petry

3 – Seth Jones

5 – Aaron Ekblad

7 – Dmitry Kulikov

26 – Uvis Balinskis

42 – Gustav Forsling

77 – Niko Mikkola

Goaltenders (2)

40 – Daniil Tarasov

72 – Sergei Bobrovsky

Injured Reserve (1)

16 – Aleksander Barkov

Injured Non-Roster (2)

19 – Matthew Tkachuk

92 – Tomas Nosek

