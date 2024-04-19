Florida Panthers Announce 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule for Round One vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. – The National Hockey League announced today the dates and times for the Florida Panthers schedule for Round One of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Panthers will open their first round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, April 21 at 12:30 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena. Limited single game tickets are still available at FloridaPanthers.com/Tickets or SeatGeek.com.

Game 1 – Sunday, April 21 | Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | 12:30 p.m. | Amerant Bank Arena | ESPN, SN, TVAS, BSF, BSS

Game 2 – Tuesday, April 23 | Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | 7:30 p.m. | Amerant Bank Arena | ESPN2, SN360, TVAS, BSF, BSS

Game 3 – Thursday, April 25 | Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning | 7 p.m. | Amalie Arena | TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS, BSF, BSS

Game 4 – Saturday, April 27 | Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning | 5 p.m. | Amalie Arena | TBS, TruTV, MAX, SNE, SNW, SNP, TVAS, BSF, BSS

*Game 5 – Monday, April 29 | Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | TBD | Amerant Bank Arena | TV TBD

*Game 6 – Wednesday, May 1 | Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning | TBD | Amalie Arena | TV TBD

*Game 7 – Saturday, May 4 | Florida Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning | TBD | Amerant Bank Arena | TV TBD

* If necessary

Throughout the Playoffs, the Panthers are going RED by encouraging fans to wear red to each home playoff game at Amerant Bank Arena. Fans can purchase a variety of Panthers playoff merchandise seven days a week at Pantherland powered by FLA Team Shop at Baptist Health IcePlex (M-F:10 AM-7 PM, Saturday:10AM-6PM, Sunday:10AM-4PM) and online at FLATeamShop.com. Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena will be open on home game days only.

Florida Panthers playoff games can be heard across the Florida Panthers Radio Network on 560 WQAM and Audacy.com. Stay tuned for the most up to date stations.

All fans in attendance for Game 1 at Amerant Bank Arena will receive a red LED foam baton courtesy of CITY Furniture and rally towels courtesy of Amerant Bank for Game 2.

Fans can pick up 2024 Playoff Swag Bags at four CITY Furniture locations (Doral, Tamarac, West Palm Beach, Boca Raton) on Saturday, April 20 starting at 10 AM when each CITY Furniture location opens. Each swag bag contains a backpack, water bottle, rally towel, beach koozie, pool floatie and are available while supplies last. Additionally, one swag bag at each of the four locations has a golden ticket with an exclusive Panthers experience.

Fans can join the Cats in Delray Beach for the ‘Panthers Playoffs Pub Crawl’ presented by Coors Light & Jameson on Saturday, April 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. visiting three local bars: Tin Roof, Johnnie Brown’s and Bounce. Each ticket is $20 and includes drink specials, a bag, hat and puck with all proceeds benefiting the Florida Panthers Foundation. To purchase a ticket or for more information, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/CatsOnTap.

During Game 3, Panthers fans can head to Funky Buddha Brewery to watch the Cats take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. for a watch party with giveaways, games and more. The Panthers will host a Game 4 at 5 p.m. watch party at a bar to be announced.

For more information or to purchase single game tickets or limited single game suites, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/PlayoffCentral.

The Panthers secured their fourth Atlantic Division title and home ice advantage through at least the first two rounds of the playoffs, amassing 110 points and ending the 2023-24 regular season with a 52-24-6 record. The Panthers have previously won division titles in 2011-12, 2015-16 and 2021-22.

