Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Opening Day Roster

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today the club’s opening day roster for the 2024-25 National Hockey League season. The Panthers open the season at home against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. (ET).

2024-25 Florida Panthers Opening Day Roster

Forwards (13)

9 – Sam Bennett

10 – A.J. Greer

12 – Jonah Gadjovich

13 – Sam Reinhart

15 – Anton Lundell

16 – Aleksander Barkov

17 – Evan Rodrigues

19 – Matthew Tkachuk

23 – Carter Verhaeghe

25 – Mackie Samoskevich

27 – Eetu Luostarinen

44 – MacKenzie Entwistle

70 – Jesper Boqvist

Defensemen (7)

5 – Aaron Ekblad

7 – Dmitry Kulikov

26 – Uvis Balinskis

34 – Adam Boqvist

42 – Gustav Forsling

77 – Niko Mikkola

88 – Nate Schmidt

Goaltenders (2)

60 – Chris Driedger

72 – Sergei Bobrovsky

The following players are injured:

Forwards (2)

24 – Justin Sourdif

92 – Tomas Nosek

