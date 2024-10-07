Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Opening Day Roster

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today the club’s opening day roster for the 2024-25 National Hockey League season. The Panthers open the season at home against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. (ET).
2024-25 Florida Panthers Opening Day Roster
Forwards (13)
9 – Sam Bennett
10 – A.J. Greer
12 – Jonah Gadjovich
13 – Sam Reinhart
15 – Anton Lundell
16 – Aleksander Barkov
17 – Evan Rodrigues
19 – Matthew Tkachuk
23 – Carter Verhaeghe
25 – Mackie Samoskevich
27 – Eetu Luostarinen
44 – MacKenzie Entwistle
70 – Jesper Boqvist
Defensemen (7)
5 – Aaron Ekblad
7 – Dmitry Kulikov
26 – Uvis Balinskis
34 – Adam Boqvist
42 – Gustav Forsling
77 – Niko Mikkola
88 – Nate Schmidt
Goaltenders (2)
60 – Chris Driedger
72 – Sergei Bobrovsky
The following players are injured:
Forwards (2)
24 – Justin Sourdif
92 – Tomas Nosek
