Florida Panthers Games to Air on 'The Spot — South Florida,' Reaching Fans from the Keys to the Treasure Coast

MIAMI, Fla. and WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – The E.W. Scripps Company announced today that South Florida stations WSFL-TV (Miami Dade/Broward) and WHDT (Palm Beach/Treasure Coast) will officially rebrand as ‘The Spot – South Florida 39’ and ‘The Spot – South Florida 9’ respectively beginning Monday, June 29, 2026. The stations will continue delivering the programming viewers already enjoy while introducing an infusion of more sports programming as well as a refreshed visual identity and marketing presence across broadcast, digital and social platforms.

‘The Spot – South Florida’ will serve viewers from the Florida Keys through the Treasure Coast with a lineup of entertainment, local programming and sports, most notably Florida Panthers hockey. For Panthers fans, the change further reinforces ‘The Spot – South Florida’ as the team's free local television home throughout the broadcast territory.

The rebrand reflects Scripps' ongoing investment in free, over-the-air television and local sports, while creating a stronger and more recognizable identity for viewers across the region.

“The Florida Panthers have set the championship standard for this market, and our job as their broadcast home is to make sure every fan knows exactly where to find them,” said General Manager and Senior Director of Sales for ‘The Spot – South Florida 39’, Alex Iriarte. “Uniting WSFL and WHDT as ‘The Spot – South Florida’ means that from the Florida Keys to the Treasure Coast, we are The Spot for all things Panthers.”

“‘The Spot – South Florida’ represents a simple idea: creating one destination for the programming already reaching viewers on different brands across multiple markets,” added Vice President and General Manager of WPTV and ‘The Spot—South Florida 9’, Bill Siegel.

Additional programming and initiatives will be announced throughout the year.