Florida Panthers Advance to 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Eastern Conference Final for Third Consecutive Season

SUNRISE, Fla. – With their 6-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 of the Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Florida Panthers have advanced to the Eastern Conference Final for the third consecutive season and fourth time in franchise history. The Cats will face off against the Carolina Hurricanes in a rematch of the 2023 Eastern Conference Final.

The Panthers improved to a 4-1 all-time record in Game 7 appearances, winning three straight under Head Coach Paul Maurice. Forward Brad Marchand paced all Panthers skaters with eight points (3-5-8) through seven games in the Second Round series. 20 different Panthers skaters tallied at least a point in the series. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky allowed two or fewer goals in each of the last four games of the series, including a 23-save shutout performance in Game 4.

The Territory Member presale for the Eastern Conference Final, Games 3, 4 & 6* will begin Monday, May 19 at 10 a.m. (ET) with ‘93 Society subscriber's presale access beginning Monday, May 19 at 12 p.m. (ET).

Single game tickets for the Eastern Conference Final, Games 3, 4 & 6* will go on sale to the general public on Monday, May 19 at 3 p.m. (ET) at SeatGeek.com.

The full Eastern Conference Final schedule is below:

Game 1 – Tuesday, May 20 | Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes | 8 p.m. (ET) | Lenovo Center | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 2 – Thursday, May 22 | Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes | 8 p.m. (ET) | Lenovo Center | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 3 – Saturday, May 24 | Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes | 8 p.m. (ET) | Amerant Bank Arena | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

Game 4 – Monday, May 26 | Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes | 8 p.m. (ET) | Amerant Bank Arena | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Game 5 – Wednesday, May 28 | Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes | 8 p.m. (ET) | Lenovo Center | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Game 6 – Friday, May 30 | Florida Panthers vs. Carolina Hurricanes | 8 p.m. (ET) | Amerant Bank Arena | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

*Game 7 – Sunday, June 1 | Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes | 8 p.m. (ET) | Lenovo Center | TNT, truTV, Max, SN, CBC, TVAS

* If necessary

The Panthers will host a Game 1 watch party at Funky Buddha Brewery in Oakland Park and will host a Game 2 watch party at War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale. Fans can select complimentary general admission, standing room only tickets for the Game 2 watch party or purchase $10 tickets in the premium seats in mezzanine level of the War Memorial Auditorium by visiting SeatGeek.com or clicking here.

Stay tuned for more information at FloridaPanthers.com/PlayoffCentral.