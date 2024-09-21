Fan Fest a hit at IcePlex: ‘Definitely gave us a little extra juice’

FORT LAUDERDALE – The excitement for hockey in South Florida has never been higher.
Flocking to downtown Fort Lauderdale in droves, Florida Panthers fans packed Baptist Health IcePlex to the brim on Saturday to see the team on the ice for the first time since their epic win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 24 at Amerant Bank Arena.
“I know we had one chance back in the 90s, but to finally bring it home, it means a lot to the community and everybody down here,” said Mike, a Panthers fan for 20 years. “We need more of it, the fan fest, bringing people out here, bringing the community together, getting more fans out here. We love it.”
As excited as the fans were to see the team again, the Panthers were just as pumped to have the seats filled.
“They supported us, and we loved how we met with it,” said forward Carter Verhaeghe. “Definitely gave us a little extra juice for the third day of camp.”