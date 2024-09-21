Fan Fest a hit at IcePlex: ‘Definitely gave us a little extra juice’

fan-fest-16x9
By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – The excitement for hockey in South Florida has never been higher.

Flocking to downtown Fort Lauderdale in droves, Florida Panthers fans packed Baptist Health IcePlex to the brim on Saturday to see the team on the ice for the first time since their epic win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 24 at Amerant Bank Arena.

“I know we had one chance back in the 90s, but to finally bring it home, it means a lot to the community and everybody down here,” said Mike, a Panthers fan for 20 years. “We need more of it, the fan fest, bringing people out here, bringing the community together, getting more fans out here. We love it.”

As excited as the fans were to see the team again, the Panthers were just as pumped to have the seats filled.

“They supported us, and we loved how we met with it,” said forward Carter Verhaeghe. “Definitely gave us a little extra juice for the third day of camp.”

Building the anticipation for the Panthers’ long-awaited Opening Night matchup and Stanley Cup banner raising against the Boston Bruins on October 8 in Sunrise, those in attendance at Fan Fest were able to watch the team practice, enjoy activities and games and snap pictures with mascots.

“I think it's a wonderful facility,” said Ken, a fan of the Panthers since day one and a first-time Baptist Health IcePlex attendee. “The two sets of rinks, it's very comfortable, and a nice little restaurant. This facility looks great.”

Additionally, fans were greeted by the surprise guest of honor.

Lord Stanley.

“Today has been amazing,” said Bernadette, a die-hard Panthers fan whose dog also reps the shield. “I shared it on Instagram. I invited people because I just knew they (the Panthers) were absolutely going show out. I had no idea that the Cup was going be here, so it was just such a nice surprise to be up close and personal with it.”

A day where the grind and tiredness can kick in, the extra excitement provided enjoyment for all.

“It’s just really good, the connection and enjoyment (between the fans and team),” said head coach Paul Maurice. “I liked having them in the building, especially today because day three is no fun.”

Thankfully, the fun is almost about to begin.

With the regular season just around the corner, fans can hardly contain their excitement.

“I’m very excited,” said Ryan, a big supporter of the Panthers for the last 13 seasons. “I think that we're going have another Cup run. We're definitely up there in the top [of the league].”

With the Panthers ready to defend their championship, everyone is ready for the puck to drop.

