Fan Fest a hit at IcePlex: ‘Definitely gave us a little extra juice’

Building the anticipation for the Panthers’ long-awaited Opening Night matchup and Stanley Cup banner raising against the Boston Bruins on October 8 in Sunrise, those in attendance at Fan Fest were able to watch the team practice, enjoy activities and games and snap pictures with mascots.

“I think it's a wonderful facility,” said Ken, a fan of the Panthers since day one and a first-time Baptist Health IcePlex attendee. “The two sets of rinks, it's very comfortable, and a nice little restaurant. This facility looks great.”

Additionally, fans were greeted by the surprise guest of honor.

Lord Stanley.

“Today has been amazing,” said Bernadette, a die-hard Panthers fan whose dog also reps the shield. “I shared it on Instagram. I invited people because I just knew they (the Panthers) were absolutely going show out. I had no idea that the Cup was going be here, so it was just such a nice surprise to be up close and personal with it.”

A day where the grind and tiredness can kick in, the extra excitement provided enjoyment for all.

“It’s just really good, the connection and enjoyment (between the fans and team),” said head coach Paul Maurice. “I liked having them in the building, especially today because day three is no fun.”

Thankfully, the fun is almost about to begin.

With the regular season just around the corner, fans can hardly contain their excitement.

“I’m very excited,” said Ryan, a big supporter of the Panthers for the last 13 seasons. “I think that we're going have another Cup run. We're definitely up there in the top [of the league].”

With the Panthers ready to defend their championship, everyone is ready for the puck to drop.