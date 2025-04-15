Formula 1 icon Guenther Steiner enjoys first NHL game with Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE – Guenther Steiner has spent his life around amazing machines.

But a Zamboni? That’s a new one.

On Monday, the former Haas Team Principal and current Ambassador for the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix enjoyed his first-ever NHL game as a special guest of the Florida Panthers during their game against the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena.

“I’m really happy to be here,” Steiner said with his signature grin during a first-intermission interview with FloridaPanthers.com. “I’ve lived 19 years in the [United] States, and this is my first NHL game. I watch it on TV sometimes when I’m home, but this is my first live one.”

Prior to puck drop, Steiner chatted with Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito and Hall of Fame goaltender Roberto Luongo, who works as a special advisor to Zito.

The powerhouse pair of Panthers also presented the F1 icon with a custom jersey.