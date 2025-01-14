Bobrovsky earns high marks in 2024-25 goalie tiers from The Athletic 

Sergei Bobrovsky continues to age like a fine wine.

In a recent goalie tiers article from The Athletic for the 2024-25 season, the 36-year-old veteran was one of just five goaltenders to land in “Vezina Caliber” tier atop the rankings.

Helping to compile the rankings was a 10-person panel was made up of six current and former NHL coaches and four retired NHL goalies. Each was asked to rate every starting goaltender in the NHL on a scale of one to five, with one being the best and five the worst.

These experts were asked to look beyond the stats and grade each goaltender based on their unique skillsets and key intangibles that truly make them rock stars in the crease.

After the vote, the ratings were averaged and each goaltender was placed in a tier.

Per the article, top tier was reserved for a “franchise-caliber netminder capable of transcending the play in front of him and single-handedly winning games with regularity. Someone who can elevate their team and be the centerpiece for a championship.”

Reading that, Bobrovsky certainly fits the bill.

Backstopping the Panthers to back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final – including helping them hoist their first-ever Stanley Cup in 2024 – the two-time Vezina Trophy winner boasts a stellar 28-14 record with a .911 save percentage over the past two postseasons.

Heading to the Hall of Fame, he also currently ranks 11th on the NHL’s all-time wins list with 414.

“Freak athlete,” one goaltender told The Athletic. “The way he moves around the net doesn’t even make sense. His power and flexibility is ridiculous.”

As far as recent history goes, his play during last year’s Cup run was incredible.

Over his 24 playoffs appearances in 2024, Bobrovsky surrendered two or fewer goals 16 times.

Stepping up in the biggest moment of his career, he stopped 23 of 24 shots to earn first-star honors in a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in June.

A brick wall in that historic win, Bobrovsky saved 1.62 goals above expected.

“He’s one of the few goalies who can transcend the team in front of him,” one goalie coach told The Athletic. “If the team is having a bad night, he can go and steal you a win.”

