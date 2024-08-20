 Amerigol LATAM Cup Returns to Panthers IceDen for Sixth Annual Tournament from Aug. 21-25

2024 LATAM Cup will feature over 50 teams, 1,000 players for five-day tournament

2024_Amerigol_LATAM_Cup_SOCIAL_16x9 (1)
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - The Florida Panthers today announced that the 2024 Amerigol LATAM Cup will return for the sixth annual tournament at Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs from Wednesday, Aug. 21 to Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024. Attendance to all LATAM Cup events is open to the public and proudly supported by the Florida Panthers, the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA). Tickets are available for presale now at AmerigolHockey.com or at Panthers IceDen throughout the LATAM Cup.

The mission of the Amerigol International Hockey Association remains to provide hockey players in Latin America, the Caribbean and other non-traditional hockey markets around the world the opportunity to showcase their talent and raise awareness of hockey in their countries, while simultaneously growing the game within these communities in North America. 

This year's Amerigol LATAM Cup is expected to welcome a record 52 teams with over 1,100 players. The tournament will feature teams from across Latin America, the Caribbean and the Middle East, including returning participants Argentina, Brazil, Mexico as well as new additions Pakistan, Cuba and Algeria. Several divisions will be featured, including Men's Divisions I, II, III, Women's, and Youth divisions. 

"We are excited for the return and the continued growth of the LATAM Cup at Panthers IceDen for the sixth consecutive year," said Vice President of Florida Panthers Foundation & Community Relations John Colombo. "This tournament brings together our vibrant South Florida community to support and cheer on these talented players as they showcase their skills and passion for their countries.”

Individual Day tickets will be $5 a day for Wednesday through Saturday while Championship Sunday tickets will be $10. Full tournament and Family bundles are also available for $20 and $65 which gives access to all five days. Tickets can be purchased on AmerigolHockey.com

"The growth of the Amerigol LATAM Cup over the past six years has been remarkable," said Amerigol International Hockey Association Founder & President Juan Carlos Otero. "We're proud to continue hosting this event at the Panthers IceDen in South Florida and look forward to our largest tournament to date." 

The tournament is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 8 a.m. (ET) with Cuba playing the Sons of Israel in the first game of the tournament. A full schedule of games is available here

The Florida Panthers are 2024 Stanley Cup Champions! 2024-25 Florida Panthers Territory Memberships are on sale now. Territory Members receive exclusive benefits, savings and access to special events as a Season Ticket Territory Member.

Visit FloridaPanthers.com/Memberships to learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form to be contacted by a dedicated member of our team.

