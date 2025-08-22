2024-25 Season Rewind: Sam Reinhart

What can’t Sam Reinhart do?

Coming off a career year, his 2024-25 campaign was another year to remember.

Atop the charts, Reinhart led the Florida Panthers in points (81), goals (39), power-play goals (13) and shorthanded goals (five).

Deja vu? No doubt.

For the second straight year, No. 13 has ranked first on the team in each category.

Recording seven multi-goal games and 21 multi-point games, the two-way forward was over a point-per-game for the second straight year and notched his fourth straight 30-plus goal season.

“He’s very quiet, but an incredibly intense player,” said head coach Paul Maurice.

Earning a spot to showcase his play on the international stage in February, Reinhart helped Canada to a 4 Nations Face-Off championship win, dishing out four assists in the tournament.

“It's awesome,” Reinhart said of being selected. “It's an incredible feeling. You start to think about the teams that you watched growing up and that represented the country and the level of players and the talent that they've had. It’s a pretty cool feeling to have.”

A player that can’t be silenced, Reinhart led all Panthers forwards with an average of 20:30 of ice time per game.

Logging a total of 1,619:41 in the regular season, only defenseman Gustav Forsling (1,835:49) skated for more time on the team.

His efforts on both sides of the ice earned Reinhart a second-place finish in Selke Trophy voting, just behind linemate Aleksander Barkov, and his second straight season placing in the top four.

“It’s amazing to play with a guy who thinks about the game pretty much the same way as you,” Barkov said of Reinhart. “Both defensive minded, but learns how to play offensively as well together. It helps a lot when you’re on the ice and you know the guy next to you is going to think about the game the same way.”

Not slowing down, Reinhart stepped up yet again during the quest for Cup number two.

Racking up 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in the playoffs, Reinhart tied Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe for the top spot on Florida’s scoring leaderboard.

Stepping up when the lights were brightest, Reinhart closed out the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on a four-game goal streak, striking seven times in that frame.

COOL STAT

What’s cooler – becoming the second ever to achieve something or achieving something that was last done 103 years ago?

In Reinhart’s case, it’s both.

On June 17, in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, Reinhart became the second player in NHL history to score four goals in a Cup-clinching win.

The last player to do that was Babe Dye of the Toronto St. Patricks in 1922.

“I think he’s just coming into his prime,” Maurice said. “He puts all of his numbers up, and it's just as true last year. He doesn't cheat the game once. He doesn't put a puck deep that he's trying to make a play to get a point. He just plays the game the right way and can finish.”