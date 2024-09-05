2023-24 Season Rewind: Gustav Forsling

Gustav Forsling finally shed his underrated label in 2023-24.

Establishing himself as one of the top defensemen in the NHL, the 28-year-old took his game to another level during his fourth season on the blue line for the Florida Panthers.

Strong in both ends from start to finish, he led the team’s defensemen in scoring both during the regular season (39 points in 79 games) and the playoffs (13 points in 24 games).

For his efforts, he finished ninth in voting for the Norris Trophy.

Heading into this upcoming season, NHL Network considers him the league’s sixth-best defenseman.

From the ending up on the waiver wire to hoisting the Stanley Cup, talk about a wild ride for No. 42.

“It’s very difficult to identity a guy if we’re talking about things that aren’t easily measured,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said when asked about Forsling’s development. “There are different styles of defensemen, and in that style he’s the best in the world.”

Teaming up with Aaron Ekblad, Forsling played his role perfectly on Florida’s top-defensive pairing, helping the team outscore the opposition 69-34 when he was deployed at 5-on-5.

In the playoffs, the Panthers also controlled 56.03% of shot attempts at 5-on-5 when Ekblad and Forsling were deployed, including 63.83% in the Eastern Conference Final.

When it comes to a shutdown pair, you couldn’t ask for more.

“They’ve been great all year,” teammate Matthew Tkachuk said. “Great in the playoffs, and continuing it this round. No matter who they’re on the ice against, they’re playing very well. They’ve been giving that line nothing and chipping in offensively as well, which is huge.”