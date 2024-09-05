2023-24 Season Rewind: Gustav Forsling

Look back at a breakout season for No. 42

2024-Season-Rewind-forsling-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

Gustav Forsling finally shed his underrated label in 2023-24.

Establishing himself as one of the top defensemen in the NHL, the 28-year-old took his game to another level during his fourth season on the blue line for the Florida Panthers.

Strong in both ends from start to finish, he led the team’s defensemen in scoring both during the regular season (39 points in 79 games) and the playoffs (13 points in 24 games).

For his efforts, he finished ninth in voting for the Norris Trophy.

Heading into this upcoming season, NHL Network considers him the league’s sixth-best defenseman.

From the ending up on the waiver wire to hoisting the Stanley Cup, talk about a wild ride for No. 42.

“It’s very difficult to identity a guy if we’re talking about things that aren’t easily measured,” Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said when asked about Forsling’s development. “There are different styles of defensemen, and in that style he’s the best in the world.”

Teaming up with Aaron Ekblad, Forsling played his role perfectly on Florida’s top-defensive pairing, helping the team outscore the opposition 69-34 when he was deployed at 5-on-5.

In the playoffs, the Panthers also controlled 56.03% of shot attempts at 5-on-5 when Ekblad and Forsling were deployed, including 63.83% in the Eastern Conference Final.

When it comes to a shutdown pair, you couldn’t ask for more.

“They’ve been great all year,” teammate Matthew Tkachuk said. “Great in the playoffs, and continuing it this round. No matter who they’re on the ice against, they’re playing very well. They’ve been giving that line nothing and chipping in offensively as well, which is huge.”

Check out Gustav Forsling's top plays from the 2023-24 season.

Forsling also made his mark on special teams.

Helping the Panthers finish with the sixth-ranked penalty kill in the NHL during the regular season at 82.5%, he led the team with 269:54 of shorthanded ice time. In the playoffs, he spent an additional 76:32 skating on the penalty kill, which once again paced the Panthers.

Despite only just getting the national recognition he’s long deserved, Forsling has pretty much been outstanding ever since he arrived in Florida just before the start of the 2020-21 season.

In each of the last three campaigns, he’s tallied at least 10 goals and 37 points.

Locking up that production for the long term, the Panthers inked Forsling to an eight-year extension in March.

“Over his four seasons in South Florida, Gustav has developed into one of the most complete defensemen in the National Hockey League,” Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito said. “His career is an example of how far hard work and total commitment to improvement can take a person. We’re proud that Gustav will remain a Florida Panther.”

COOL STAT

No one was in the green more than Forsling in 2023-24.

Leading the NHL and setting a franchise record with a plus/minus of +56, he became just one of four defensemen currently active in the NHL to finish a season above at least +50.

His rating was also the highest by a defenseman since Detroit’s Vladimir Konstantinov was +60 in 1995-96.

“He’s leading the league in plus/minus,” Maurice said. “People will say, ‘Maybe that stat doesn’t matter.’ He plays against the other team’s best every single night. That matters.”

Since being claimed off waivers by the Panthers in 2019, Forsling ranks second in the NHL with a +133 rating, placing him behind only Avalanche defenseman Devon Toews’ +148.

“Everything is working really well,” Forsling said of his breakout with Florida.

BEST GAME

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better defensive game in the postseason.

Helping the Panthers take a 2-1 series lead over the Bruins in Round 2, Forsling was nothing short of an absolute beast in the back end during a crucial 6-2 win at TD Garden on May 10.

When he was on the ice at 5-on-5, the Panthers held massive advantages over Boston in many key stats, including shot attempts (27-6), shots on goal (14-2) and scoring chances (8-0). When he was deployed, the Bruins also mustered zero high-danger shot attempts.

Rodrigues scores on tip-in to give Florida a 1-0 lead.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, his 94.89 xGF% in the win was his best during the playoffs.

In addition to his defense, Forsling also assisted on Florida’s opening goal.

“I think we just played our game,” forward Evan Rodrigues said after the win. “I think we’ve done a really good job of hanging onto pucks in the O-zone and trying to wear them down and kind of turning it into a three-quarter-ice game. I thought our D played phenomenal.”

GOAL OF THE YEAR

Forsling got to show off his scoring touch in the playoffs as well.

Booking a return trip for the Panthers to the Eastern Conference Final, he netted what would go on to hold up as the series-clinching goal over the Bruins when he ripped a rebound past Jeremy Swayman from the left circle to make it 2-1 with 1:33 left in Game 6.

“I got the puck and just followed up in the rush and kicked it out to Lundy (Anton Lundell),” Forsling said of the sequence. “[I] got the rebound and, honestly, [I was] just trying to get it to the net. I really didn’t see it go in. I just saw someone else react. It was amazing.”

Forsling's late goal gives Florida a 2-1 lead.

His goal was also the first series-clinching goal ever scored by a D-man in franchise history.

“I’m not usually the guy that scores the game-winning goal,” Forsling smiled. “I’m trying to defend out there most of the time. It’s fun to score a little bit and help the team win, but I’ll stick to defense.”

Forsling finished the series against the Bruins tied for first in both goals (2) and shots on goal (16) among Florida’s defensemen.

