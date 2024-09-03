2023-24 Season Rewind: Anton Lundell

Talk about finishing strong.

Picking up steam in the second half of his third campaign in the NHL, former first-round pick Anton Lundell really hit his stride at the perfect time for the Florida Panthers.

Totaling 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) during the regular season, the 22-year-old registered 22 of those points (11 goals, 11 assists) over the final 39 games of the season.

Quick on the draw, he also snapped back a career high 54.9% of his faceoffs.

Carrying that momentum into the playoffs, Lundell, who signed a six-year contract extension on July 3, found another level when it mattered most.

“He really elevated his game,” forward Sam Reinhart said. “I think you saw it before Benny (Sam Bennett) went out, but certainly when he did go out. He elevated. He was producing. He was hard on pucks. I think it was pretty easy to see. Nothing but positive things to say about him.”

On the road to the Stanley Cup, the young Finn collected a postseason career high 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) in 24 games, ranking fourth on the team and 10th in the league.

Setting his linemates up to light the lamp, Lundell’s nine primary assists in the playoffs were tied for fifth in the NHL.

“Lundy (Lundell), he can do it all,” said Cats captain and fellow Finn Aleksander Barkov. “I know he’s still a young player, but ever since he came to the league, you would think he’s not that young. He has that maturity in his game. He takes care of his own zone first and then offensively. He’s a highly skilled player. He’s been unreal for us every year.”

Sometimes, the most critical plays in a game can go unnoticed and not stand out on the scoresheet.

During the playoff run, Lundell helped send the Panthers to the power play by drawing 20 penalty minutes. Only teammate Matthew Tkachuk and Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl drew more in the NHL.

Good company to be in for the talented center that already has suited up in 54 playoff games in just three seasons.

COOL STAT

There might not be a bigger reflection of someone buying into the Panthers style of play.

Not originally known as an overly physical player, Lundell was not afraid to throw his body around this season.

With previous regular season hit totals of 26 and 29, he more than doubled those totals while compiling 61 hits in 2023-24.

In the playoffs, the Stanley Cup champ averaged nearly two hits a game with 44 in 24 games, doubling his past postseason high of 22.

Look out for Lundy!

BEST GAME

Lundell’s best play came in the playoffs, so it’s to no surprise one his best games did as well.

In Boston, up 2-1 in the second-round series but trailing 2-0 on the scoreboard late in the second period, he took over and gave the Cats the juice they needed.

One-timing a pass from Evan Rodrigues straight past Jeremy Swayman, he first cut the deficit to 2-1.

“The first goal was obviously huge for our team,” Lundell said. “We had some good chances earlier in the game, but it’s hard to score in playoffs. We just stuck with it, had some more chances and then finally went it. We got a head start to our game and were able to show the way. That was good by our line.”

Not done there, Lundell then set up Bennett for a strike on the power-play just 3:41 into the third period to even the score at 2-2.

Lundell would go on to finish the game with two points (one goal, one assist), two blocked shots and two hits, while also leading all skaters with a 75.7 Corsi for percentage to help the Panthers up their lead in the series to 3-1.