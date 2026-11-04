PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Ducks

EDMONTON, AB – Oil Country is about to enter its Midnight City era.

For the first time since their release on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers will pull on their 'Midnight Oil' Hometown Remix uniforms when they host the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place on Thursday – the first of seven occasions this season where they'll don the fresh new look on home ice.

The Oilers are coming off a 4-3 shootout defeat to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday in Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' record-setting 1,038th game for the club, taking over the franchise record for games played from Kevin Lowe while adding a goal & assist, closing out a three-game road trip through New York with five of a possible six points.

The Devils dominated the second period with three goals and a 16-3 shot advantage before the Oilers tied it on a pair of power-play goals from Nugent-Hopkins and Draisaitl on either side of the intermission, but they couldn't come up with the extra point in the shootout.

With the loss, Edmonton's seven-game road win streak to begin the season ended, marking the conclusion of the League's fifth-longest streak all time in that regard. Tristan Jarry's shutout streak finished at 153:59, the sixth-longest such streak in franchise history.

Connor McDavid's NHL record assist streak continues on, after the captain factored in with an assist on Leon Draisaitl's 3-3 goal on the power play to begin the third period, stretching it to 16 games and giving himself 40 points through 16 contests.