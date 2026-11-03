BLOG: Oilers pull on commemorative shirts for Nugent-Hopkins' franchise record

The moment was made even more special when they arrived at the rink, when the team played a special video for him in the locker room that included his wife, current teammates and former longtime ones like Jordan Eberle and Darnell Nurse, speaking about the loyal servant – and friend, husband and everything in between – that he's been to the club, his family & his teammates over 16 seasons in Blue & Orange.

"Well, you should have heard his teammates talk about him, whether it be Eberle, whether it be Nurse, whether it be the guys that have been here with him when they talk about him today, it was emotional," Head Coach Mike Babcock said.

"Kevin Lowe, you can say whatever you want as an unbelievable player, unbelievable man and what he means to the city, and then you got a guy like Nuge who has been steady ever since he's got here and is probably underappreciated. Yet when you coach him, you just know how good he is. And then obviously, when his teammates raved about him today, that had to be pretty special for him to hear that. Listening to his wife talk was pretty special, too."