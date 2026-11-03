BLOG: Oilers pull on commemorative shirts for Nugent-Hopkins' franchise record

NEWARK, NJ - Nuge threads, who dis?
Ahead of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins setting the new franchise record for games played with his 1,038th appearance in an Oilers uniform, his teammates wore some new threads on Tuesday to commemorate No. 93's 'Nuge' record as they headed to the Prudential Center for the pre-game skate
A brainchild of Oilers Assistant Equipment Manager Brad Harrison, who led the production of his 1,000th game Christmas sweater last year and many more milestone-focused shirts in the past, the design features Nuge in a mullet wearing a camo shirt with a right-arm tattoo and smoking a cigarette, with the words "1,038 Games Played, Most Games Played As An Edmonton Oiler" across the front.