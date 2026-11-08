Nugent-Hopkins leaves game for Oilers after being struck in head by puck

Forward hit by Shea shot 45 seconds into second period

edm-nugent-hopkins-injury

© Leila Devlin/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

EDMONTON -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins sustained an apparent head injury 45 seconds into the second period of a 4-2 win for the Edmonton Oilers against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Saturday and did not return to the game.

The forward was hit on the side of the head with an attempted shoot-in by Oilers defenseman Ryan Shea. Nugent-Hopkins left the ice immediately and did not return.

“I don’t think he is (going to miss much time), actually,” Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said after the game. “Initially, you’re worried about a broken jaw and they did an assessment on that. Just knowing our medical guys, there will probably be more assessments tomorrow. But I just shook his hand, he was in the hallway and seemed to be doing OK.”

The 33-year-old has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in nine games. He missed the first nine games of the season with a lower-body injury and made his season debut in a 6-5 shootout win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 22.

Nugent-Hopkins broke the Oilers all-time games played record in a 4-3 shootout loss at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday, playing in his 1,038th game.

Selected by Edmonton with the No. 1 pick in the 2011 NHL Draft, Nugent-Hopkins is in his 16th season and has 815 points (295 goals, 520 assists) in 1,040 games.

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