RELEASE: EOCF & Alberta Cancer Foundation bring 'The Time Store' to Rogers Place

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) has announced an initiative with the Alberta Cancer Foundation to bring The Time Store to Rogers Place for two upcoming Edmonton Oilers home games. The Time Store will be on the main concourse Thursday, November 5, when the Oilers host the Anaheim Ducks and again Saturday, November 7, when the team takes on the Vancouver Canucks for the club’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer game night.

Located near Section 119 for both games, the EOCF and the Alberta Cancer Foundation invite fans to visit The Time Store, an interactive pop-up experience that encourages Albertans to reflect on the value of time and learn how support for cancer research, innovation and patient care can help create more meaningful moments for those living with cancer.

Funds raised through this year’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative will support cancer research, including expanding the immunotherapy program at the Cross Cancer Institute in Edmonton. This form of cancer treatment uses a patient’s own immune system to identify and destroy cancer cells and has the potential to transform cancer care for many Albertans.

“We’re proud of our long-standing partnership with the Alberta Cancer Foundation and the work we’ve done together over the years to support Albertans facing the difficult journey of a cancer diagnosis,” said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. “We all know someone who has been affected by cancer, and The Time Store gives our fans a chance to reflect on the gift of time, especially on a night like Hockey Fights Cancer, which holds special meaning for so many Albertans and their families.”

Through partnerships with charitable organizations like the Alberta Cancer Foundation, the EOCF, alongside the Edmonton Oilers, has helped raise more than $45 million for cancer care initiatives. This funding supports cancer treatment, research, financial assistance and prevention for the one in two Albertans who will face cancer in their lifetime.

“The Time Store asks a simple question: What if you could buy more time for a loved one?” said Wendy Beauchesne, CEO, Alberta Cancer Foundation. “Funds raised through Hockey Fights Cancer go directly into groundbreaking research right here in Edmonton. That means more moments and better outcomes for the far too many Albertans facing cancer.”

For more than 20 years, the Alberta Cancer Foundation and the EOCF have partnered to support progress in cancer research and care for Albertans. This partnership is part of a shared commitment to advancing cancer care across the province. In 2025 alone, 972 Albertans participated in cancer clinical trials, and 72 new trials were launched in Alberta, reflecting continued progress in expanding access to innovative treatments and care options for people facing cancer.

“Getting cancer is not necessarily a death sentence,” said Barrie Stafford, a cancer survivor and former equipment manager with the Edmonton Oilers who has benefitted from immunotherapy. “We have one of the highest rates of survival right across the country because of cutting-edge treatments like immunotherapy. We’re at a turning point that is changing the way cancer patients are being treated today and it’s just amazing what’s happening.”

The Time Store will be open to fans on November 5 and November 7. Tickets are available for both games at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

The EOCF 50/50 presented by Rogers will support the Alberta Cancer Foundation on November 7 for the Oilers Hockey Fights Cancer game.

Tickets are available to anyone in Alberta at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.