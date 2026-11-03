NU93 RECORD

EDMONTON, AB – When Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the first-overall pick of the Edmonton Oilers in 2011, walked onto the stage at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota and pulled on the Blue & Orange sweater for the first time, little did anyone know the impact he would end up having on the franchise.

Over the next 16 seasons, all spent in Edmonton representing the only team he’s ever known in the NHL, the kid from Burnaby who wears No. 93 has embodied everything it means to play in Oil Country, setting a new franchise record in Tuesday’s meeting with the Devils with his 1,038th game played, entrenching his legendary status among the club’s all-time greats.

Nugent-Hopkins has been through it for better or worse with the Oilers, playing with over 250 teammates and for 10 different coaches, while seeing through some tough years with the franchise in the early 2010s – all with an unwavering resilience and devotion that led to him continuing to play an essential role in the Oilers’ best days of the modern era.

In today's game, that type of player is rare. Ryan's one of a rare breed who've stuck behind the same team – through thick and thin – because he knows this is home.

All of Oil Country, and his teammates, have only ever known the Nuge.

“You see around the league guys jumping ship and changing organizations a lot, and he's stuck with this organization through some of the darkest times,” Connor McDavid said. “You think early in his career, they missed the playoffs for however many years, and not a lot of guys get to see a rebuild all the way through and see the other side of it. He's done that, and it's a big credit to him for his commitment to the city, to the organization and to the fanbase.

“It's an incredible honour to be a franchise leader in games played. He's one of the greats of this organization, and I've been fortunate to spend my entire career with him.”