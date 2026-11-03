PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Devils

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goalie for Tuesday's final game of their three-game road trip at the Prudential Center against the Devils

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

NEWARK, NJ – The Edmonton Oilers will look to make it three straight wins & eight in a row on the road Tuesday when they close out their three-game road trip through New York with a clash at the Prudential Center against the New Jersey Devils.

Head Coach Mike Babcock will make a pair of personnel changes – one at forward and one on defence – by swapping Max Jones in on the fourth line for Trent Frederic, while re-inserting Jake Walman for Ty Emberson on the right side of the third pair with Shakir Mukhamadullin after serving as a healthy scratch for the last three games.

Goalie Tristan Jarry, who's earned shutouts in back-to-back games, will look to continue his hot form against Connor Hellebuyck in the opposite crease for New Jersey, who've won five of their last six games.

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Devils below:

Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Dach - Nugent-Hopkins - Kapanen
Formenton - Dickinson - Joseph
Jones - Michaels - Hallander

Ekholm - Bouchard
Shea - Murphy
Mukhamadullin - Walman 

Jarry
Tomkins

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