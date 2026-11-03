PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Devils

NEWARK, NJ – The Edmonton Oilers will look to make it three straight wins & eight in a row on the road Tuesday when they close out their three-game road trip through New York with a clash at the Prudential Center against the New Jersey Devils.

Head Coach Mike Babcock will make a pair of personnel changes – one at forward and one on defence – by swapping Max Jones in on the fourth line for Trent Frederic, while re-inserting Jake Walman for Ty Emberson on the right side of the third pair with Shakir Mukhamadullin after serving as a healthy scratch for the last three games.

Goalie Tristan Jarry, who's earned shutouts in back-to-back games, will look to continue his hot form against Connor Hellebuyck in the opposite crease for New Jersey, who've won five of their last six games.