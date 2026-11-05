PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Ducks

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goalie for Thursday's start of a four-game homestand at Rogers Place against the Ducks

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EDMONTON, AB – Goalie Matt Tomkins will get the start against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday as the Edmonton Oilers return home to begin a four-game homestand at Rogers Place against their Pacific Division rivals.

Netminder Tristan Jarry wasn't on the ice for the pre-game skate due to illness and faces a late call on whether the 32-year-old can back up tonight against Anaheim, while fellow crease protector Devon Levi participated in the practice and is nearing a return after being injured just over two weeks ago in a 4-3 overtime win over the Minnesota Wild and being placed on Injured Reserve.

Up front, the same goes for Zach Hyman, who's been on IR since suffering an upper-body injury on Oct. 20 against the Detroit Red Wings and missed the past four games, but the winger is eligible to return when ready and was an extra skater at Thursday's morning practice with Trent Frederic and Ty Emberson.

"Levi looks like he's ready.  Hyms looks like he's ready," Head Coach Mike Babcock said. "So usually, when they look like they're ready, it could be anytime soon."

Mike speaks with the media prior to Thurday against the Ducks

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Ducks below:

Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Dach - Nugent-Hopkins - Kapanen
Formenton - Dickinson - Joseph
Jones - Michaels - Hallander

Ekholm - Bouchard
Shea - Murphy
Mukhamadullin - Walman

Tomkins
Jarry

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