TAIT'S EIGHT: Best moments from Saturday's defeat to Chicago

Long-time sports journalist Cam Tait joins EdmontonOilers.com to deliver his eight best moments from Sunday night's defeat to the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place. Living with Cerebral Palsy his entire life, Cam hasn't let his condition prevent him from having a successful 45-year career as a sports writer, with bylines seen in the Edmonton Journal and Edmonton Sun.

8.

The east end of Rogers Place – where Zambonis roll in and out and where some of the biggest in not only hockey, but the world’s biggest names, make their appearance. In fact, singer Elton John rode a golf cart from his dressing room onto the stage back on Sept. 29, 2019 to sit comfortably behind on a piano seat and twinkle the ivories before a sold-out audience.

But back to hockey:

The east entrance is where Rona Skater, who laps the ice in full equipment before standing with the Oilers on the blue line for national anthems, comes out onto Rogers Place ice, leaving whatever butterflies they might have behind them. They are encouraged by thousands of fans as they cautiously glide towards the centre of the ice.

Saturday was no exception. And it was a wonderful version of Bring Your Kids to Work, Oilers style. Skating towards centre ice, standing beside his dad was Zane Ryan, the son of Oilers forward Derek Ryan. Smiles were everywhere — especially from the senior Ryan. We really couldn’t see through Zane’s protective cage, but we can safely say he was beaming. Big time.

7.

Zane left the Oilers dressing room with sister August, proudly carrying a hockey stick after the game.