TAIT'S EIGHT: Best moments from Saturday's defeat to Chicago

Long-time Edmonton sports writer Cam Tait joins EdmontonOilers.com to deliver his eight best moments from Saturday's loss to the Blackhawks, including a special moment for Derek Ryan & his son Zane

By Cam Tait

Long-time sports journalist Cam Tait joins EdmontonOilers.com to deliver his eight best moments from Sunday night's defeat to the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Place. Living with Cerebral Palsy his entire life, Cam hasn't let his condition prevent him from having a successful 45-year career as a sports writer, with bylines seen in the Edmonton Journal and Edmonton Sun.

8.

The east end of Rogers Place – where Zambonis roll in and out and where some of the biggest in not only hockey, but the world’s biggest names, make their appearance. In fact, singer Elton John rode a golf cart from his dressing room onto the stage back on Sept. 29, 2019 to sit comfortably behind on a piano seat and twinkle the ivories before a sold-out audience.

But back to hockey:

The east entrance is where Rona Skater, who laps the ice in full equipment before standing with the Oilers on the blue line for national anthems, comes out onto Rogers Place ice, leaving whatever butterflies they might have behind them. They are encouraged by thousands of fans as they cautiously glide towards the centre of the ice.

Saturday was no exception. And it was a wonderful version of Bring Your Kids to Work, Oilers style. Skating towards centre ice, standing beside his dad was Zane Ryan, the son of Oilers forward Derek Ryan. Smiles were everywhere — especially from the senior Ryan. We really couldn’t see through Zane’s protective cage, but we can safely say he was beaming. Big time.

7.

Zane left the Oilers dressing room with sister August, proudly carrying a hockey stick after the game.

6.

The Oilers effort was there on Saturday. Absolutely. They pressured the Blackhawks in the third period, and with 6:08 remaining in the final frame, Edmonton outnumbered Grade-A scoring chances 10-1.

5.

“I thought our fourth line had a lot of good looks,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said just a few steps outside of the Oilers dressing room after the game.

4.

Oilers alumni Dave Hunter presented an Oilers jersey to a retired member of the Canadian military during a stoppage in play, followed by a standing ovation for the night's 'Warrior of the Game.'

3.

Despite Saturday's defeat, Oilers fans still can have a meaningful Thanksgiving on Sunday against the Calgary Flames, looking to end their winless start to the season.

2.

Brett Kulak played his 500th National Hockey League game Saturday, which was his 166th straight game in an Oilers uniform. The Stony Plain native also played for the Montreal Canadians and the Calgary Flames over his career and shared a touching moment with his wife Caitlyn and daughter Ryleigh – something that's become a bit of a trademark for the defenceman during his time in Oil Country.

1.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his 700th point as an Edmonton Oiler midway through the third period on a Leon Draisaitl power-play goal, with linemate Connor McDavid adding the other assist. Nugent-Hopkins had a breakout year in the 2022-23 season with 37 goals and 67 assists for 104 points in all 82 games.

