TAIT'S DEBATE: McDavid & family shine on special night at Rogers Place

Long-time sports journalist Cam Tait joins EdmontonOilers.com to write about McDavid's performance on Friday, which featured his family with the pre-game presentation of the golden stick and many other gifts for reaching 1,000 career points. Living with Cerebral Palsy his entire life, Cam hasn't let his condition prevent him from having a successful 45-year career as a sports writer, with bylines seen in the Edmonton Journal and Edmonton Sun.

High from his eighth-floor position in the nerve center of Rogers Place, inside the booth where the audio for all Edmonton Oilers home games come from – DJ Tyler Boosenkool cued up a ‘festive’ tune.

Tyler – the DJ with more dance moves than an entire season of Dancing With The Stars – cranked a remix between Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ and Marilyn Manson’s ‘Beautiful People’ on the Rogers Place sound system during a stoppage in the second minute of play.

Interesting choice, Tyler.

Mere minutes before, Connor McDavid and his family — wife Lauren, along with parents Kelly and Brian and, last but not least, Lenard the family dog — stood at the east end of Rogers Place.

It was the end zone of the stars, let’s call it. Because it truly was.