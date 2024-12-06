TAIT'S DEBATE: McDavid & family shine on special night at Rogers Place

Long-time Edmonton sports writer Cam Tait talks about McDavid's special moment on Thursday night being joined by his family on the ice at Rogers Place to celebrate his 1,000 career points

ACD_9486_1600
By Special to EdmontonOilers.com

Long-time sports journalist Cam Tait joins EdmontonOilers.com to write about McDavid's performance on Friday, which featured his family with the pre-game presentation of the golden stick and many other gifts for reaching 1,000 career points. Living with Cerebral Palsy his entire life, Cam hasn't let his condition prevent him from having a successful 45-year career as a sports writer, with bylines seen in the Edmonton Journal and Edmonton Sun.

High from his eighth-floor position in the nerve center of Rogers Place, inside the booth where the audio for all Edmonton Oilers home games come from – DJ Tyler Boosenkool cued up a ‘festive’ tune.

Tyler – the DJ with more dance moves than an entire season of Dancing With The Stars – cranked a remix between Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ and Marilyn Manson’s ‘Beautiful People’ on the Rogers Place sound system during a stoppage in the second minute of play.

Interesting choice, Tyler.

Mere minutes before, Connor McDavid and his family — wife Lauren, along with parents Kelly and Brian and, last but not least, Lenard the family dog — stood at the east end of Rogers Place.

It was the end zone of the stars, let’s call it. Because it truly was.

Connor McDavid is honoured for reaching 1,000 career points

Some of the world’s hottest musical acts have entered the gate where Zambonis track through to flood the ice: Elton John, Garth Brooks, Mariah Carey herself and most recently, Bruce Springsteen and his formidable E Street Band.

Royalty, indeed.

So it was fitting McDavid skated onto a red carpet for a pre-game ceremony where stages are set up for most Rogers Place concerts, because it’s not every day a National Hockey League player records 1,000 points in just 659 games.

McDavid keeps on doing McDavid things after he registered his 1,000th point on Nov. 14 against the Nashville Predators. And where, you ask, did No. 97 score that milestone point? The end zone of the stars, of course: in tight on goal, right side, wide open net.

The Oilers’ game presentation crew have a tradition of crafting thoughtful and entertaining pieces to honour significant celebrations. Thursday night was no exception. In a video package, ten of McDavid’s goals – every one of them marking 100 points – played on the jumbotron and it was a wonderful skate down memory lane.

There were gifts, too – a Rolex watch from GM Stan Bowman on behalf of the players, an award from the NHL for his accomplishment, and a golden stick presented by Oilers CEO & President of Hockey Operations Jeff Jackson.

"I think it means a lot to our organization, but especially our players," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Here's a guy that's highly respected for what he's done on the ice, his character, how hard he works, and to see him get that thousand points at such an early age, guys are very excited about that for him.

"The NHL season's a grind. Anytime you can break it up, whether it's a dad or mom's trip during the season or a game against a rival, I think it's nice to have those."

ACD_9448_1600

And speaking of silver... our canine comrade, Lenny, was given a golden bone from McDavid’s lieutenant Leon Draisaitl. Check the video, folks; I ain’t making this up.

Len didn’t know what hit him.

"You try to enjoy the moment. It's not every day you get to have your parents out there, Lauren as well, and to see Lenny always makes me smile," McDavid said. "So it was a great ceremony... He's a great dog. He's definitely part of the family, so that's why he's out there."

We have been so lucky in Edmonton to have experienced hockey royalty, seeing the very best of the very best like Gretzky, Messier and Kurri who, like McDavid, celebrated 1,000 points in their careers.

As someone who has the hairline to prove what I’ve seen, I’ll tell you this: it never gets old.

In hockey, there’s only one thing players want: Not personal achievements, but the big Silver Cup, of course.

Perhaps Thursday evening is a dress rehearsal for something special come June — six months before Christmas.

A festive gift which is coveted any time of year.

