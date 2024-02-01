RELEASE: Skinner named Second Star of the Month

Oilers netminder won all nine of his starts in January and 12 in a row overall with a .953 save percentage and 1.33 goals-against average last month

GettyImages-1948410299
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner has been selected as the NHL's Second Star of the Month for January after he won all nine of his starts between the Edmonton pipes.

Skinner posted a perfect 9-0-0 record in January to go along with a .953 save percentage and 1.33 goals-against average, improving his season total numbers to 23-9-1 with a .910 SV% and 2.44 GAA.

The 25-year-old Edmonton native has back-stopped his hometown team to 12 of their 16 consecutive wins, with his personal 12-game win streak setting a new franchise record for netminders.

Skinner is tied for third in the NHL in wins with 23, trailing only Colorado's Alexandar Georgiev (27) and Vancouver's Thatcher Demko (26). His 22 wins since Nov. 3 are the most in the league.

Skinner speaks after the Oilers 4-1 win as he made 28 saves

