RELEASE: Oilers to host Hockey Fights Cancer on Saturday

The Hockey Fights Cancer Mega 50/50 will be in support of Movember and the game will have the signature lavender colour on full display throughout Rogers Place

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers are joining the fight against cancer with the team's annual Hockey Fights Cancer game on Saturday, November 23 when they face off against the New York Rangers at Rogers Place.

The Oilers Hockey Fights Cancer Mega 50/50 will be in support of Movember and the game will have the signature lavender colour on full display throughout Rogers Place.

Before puck-drop, fans are encouraged to fill out “I FIGHT FOR” cards to hold up during the pre-game ceremony to honour the people in their life who have battled cancer. Additionally, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) will be hosting a number of Oil Country kids who are battling cancer with their families, including a special puck-drop ceremony featuring Olivia and Everett from Kids with Cancer Society.

To help support the ongoing fight against cancer, the EOCF will also be selling limited-edition Hockey Fights Cancer scarves for $30 each – available throughout Rogers Place. Fans not attending the game can purchase the scarves from 6:30pm until puck-drop in Ford Hall while supplies last. Net proceeds from scarf sales will go to the Alberta Cancer Foundation, Ben Stelter Foundation, Kids with Cancer Society and EOCF.

Hockey Fights Cancer was held at Rogers Place on Nov. 28

"One in two Albertans will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. These aren’t just statistics, these are our family members, friends and loved ones," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "Cancer affects us all and we feel honoured to help advance cancer research, treatment and prevention, and advocate for the unique needs of people battling cancer – so everyone can have an equal opportunity to live a long and healthy life in Oil Country."

On Saturday, the Oilers Hockey Fights Cancer Mega 50/50 presented by Rogers will be in support of Movember, with the main draw and November bonus draw taking place at 11pm that evening.

Movember is a leading charity changing the face of men's health, focused on cancer and suicide prevention.

"Partnering with the Edmonton Oilers and the EOCF for the second consecutive year is something we’re very grateful for at Movember," said Todd Minerson, Country Director, Movember Canada. "The opportunity to connect with the Albertan community on a greater scale through this partnership is exciting and we recognize the immense support Albertans have shown Movember.”

The main jackpot has surpassed $800,000 and the November bonus is closing in on $500,000, with tickets available for anyone currently in Alberta at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.

