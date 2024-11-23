RELEASE: Oilers to host Hockey Fights Cancer on Saturday

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers are joining the fight against cancer with the team's annual Hockey Fights Cancer game on Saturday, November 23 when they face off against the New York Rangers at Rogers Place.

The Oilers Hockey Fights Cancer Mega 50/50 will be in support of Movember and the game will have the signature lavender colour on full display throughout Rogers Place.

Before puck-drop, fans are encouraged to fill out “I FIGHT FOR” cards to hold up during the pre-game ceremony to honour the people in their life who have battled cancer. Additionally, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) will be hosting a number of Oil Country kids who are battling cancer with their families, including a special puck-drop ceremony featuring Olivia and Everett from Kids with Cancer Society.

To help support the ongoing fight against cancer, the EOCF will also be selling limited-edition Hockey Fights Cancer scarves for $30 each – available throughout Rogers Place. Fans not attending the game can purchase the scarves from 6:30pm until puck-drop in Ford Hall while supplies last. Net proceeds from scarf sales will go to the Alberta Cancer Foundation, Ben Stelter Foundation, Kids with Cancer Society and EOCF.