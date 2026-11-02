RELEASE: Oilers to host Hockey Fights Cancer night this Saturday

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will join the fight against cancer when the team hosts the annual Hockey Fights Cancer game, presented by CIBC, on Saturday, Nov. 7 against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place.

Tickets to Saturday night's game are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

For this year's Hockey Fights Cancer game, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) will host a number of Oil Country kids and families impacted by cancer from the Alberta Cancer Foundation, Kids with Cancer Society (KWCS) and the Ben Stelter Foundation (BSF). Ahead of puck drop, a family from KWCS will take part in a Bravery Bell ringing ceremony to mark one year in remission. The EOCF and the Alberta Cancer Foundation will also host a special initiative on the concourse in honour of Hockey Fights Cancer, with further details to be shared soon.

Fans can also expect a full lavender takeover throughout Rogers Place and are encouraged to fill out “I FIGHT FOR” cards to hold up during the pre-game ceremony in honour of those in their lives who have battled cancer or are currently on their cancer journey.

“We know that cancer touches so many lives, and we’re honoured to support individuals and families across Oil Country throughout their cancer journey," said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. "Through our partnerships with the Alberta Cancer Foundation, Kids with Cancer Society and the Ben Stelter Foundation, we remain committed to advancing cancer research, treatment and prevention for those affected by the disease. The Hockey Fights Cancer game is a reminder that no one has to face cancer alone, and that together, we can make a meaningful impact.”

Lavender-themed Oilers jerseys, signed by the team, will be available in an upcoming EOCF online auction, with proceeds supporting Hockey Fights Cancer charities in Oil Country.

The EOCF Hockey Fights Cancer MEGA 50/50 raffle, presented by Rogers, will run from November 7 to 27 in support of the Alberta Cancer Foundation, KWCS and BSF. On Saturday, November 7, during the Hockey Fights Cancer game, ACF will be the sole beneficiary.

Tickets are available at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.