RELEASE: Oilers, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform

Oilers to wear Hometown Remix uniform seven times in 2026-27 starting Nov. 5 vs. Anaheim, with jerseys, apparel & headwear now available at Ice District Authentics

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By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – Today, the Edmonton Oilers, NHL and Fanatics unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of Edmonton. Part of a league-wide program featuring all 32 clubs, the Oilers uniform was designed in collaboration with Fanatics, the League’s on-ice uniform provider, and the NHL and marks the culmination of a two-year development process. 

The Oilers will wear their hometown remix uniforms seven times during the 2026-27 season, beginning this Wednesday, Nov. 5, when they host the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place.

Each Hometown Remix uniform was designed around its respective city and fanbase. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans. 

Oil Country. The Oilers Hometown Remix jersey introduces a slick, black, oil aesthetic. It’s more than a design; it’s a representation of the grit and determination Edmonton is built on, even today. This is a city that’s never been afraid to get its hands dirty—and still come out shining. The sleek, tonal crest paired with traditional striping allows the warning orange to take centre stage. The shoulder patches hero both people and place. On the left shoulder is “Oil Country.” On the right, the oil rig worker proudly returns. And take notice of the hem: it features “This is Oil Country” surrounded by warning bars. Opponents, consider yourself warned.

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“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer.  “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”

Hometown Remix jerseys – both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions - and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, including hoodies, tees and brand new fleece and outerwear styles, are available beginning today at Ice District Authentics and across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.comNHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, as well as team stores and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.

You love your home. Now you’ve got a new way to show it.

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