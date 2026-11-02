RELEASE: Oilers, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform

EDMONTON, AB – Today, the Edmonton Oilers, NHL and Fanatics unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of Edmonton. Part of a league-wide program featuring all 32 clubs, the Oilers uniform was designed in collaboration with Fanatics, the League’s on-ice uniform provider, and the NHL and marks the culmination of a two-year development process.

The Oilers will wear their hometown remix uniforms seven times during the 2026-27 season, beginning this Wednesday, Nov. 5, when they host the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Place.

Each Hometown Remix uniform was designed around its respective city and fanbase. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans.

Oil Country. The Oilers Hometown Remix jersey introduces a slick, black, oil aesthetic. It’s more than a design; it’s a representation of the grit and determination Edmonton is built on, even today. This is a city that’s never been afraid to get its hands dirty—and still come out shining. The sleek, tonal crest paired with traditional striping allows the warning orange to take centre stage. The shoulder patches hero both people and place. On the left shoulder is “Oil Country.” On the right, the oil rig worker proudly returns. And take notice of the hem: it features “This is Oil Country” surrounded by warning bars. Opponents, consider yourself warned.