RELEASE: Jarry named NHL's Second Star of the Week

Jarry went 2-0-1 in three appearances, finishing the week with back-to-back shutouts to compile a 0.97 goals-against average and .957 save percentage as the Oilers improved to 11-2-2 this season

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By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – Edmonton Oilers goaltender Tristan Jarry has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Week, the League announced on Monday.

Jarry trailed only Buffalo's Tage Thompson for First Star honours, who had five goals and three assists this past week for the Sabres, and beat out Anaheim's Leo Carlsson as the Third Star with a goal & a league-high seven assists for the Ducks.

Jarry went 2-0-1 in three appearances, finishing the week with back-to-back shutouts to compile a 0.97 goals-against average and .957 save percentage as the Oilers (11-2-2) moved into first place in the Western Conference.

He made 25 saves in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings Oct. 26. Jarry then earned consecutive shutouts for the third time in his career (and first time since Nov. 18-20, 2021 w/ PIT), denying 24 shots in a 4-0 victory over the Calgary Flames Oct. 28 and 18 shots in a 4-0 triumph versus the New York Islanders Oct. 31.

The 31-year-old Jarry has helped Edmonton collect points in six of his seven total starts this season, going 4-1-2 with a 2.53 goals-against average, .901 save percentage and two shutouts.

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