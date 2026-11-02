NHL EDGE stats behind McDavid’s historic start for Oilers

2. Goals by location

McDavid ranks in the 96th percentile among forwards in mid-range shots on goal (17), mid-range goals (three) and high-danger goals (four). As a team, the Oilers are tied for the League lead in high-danger goals (32 in 15 games) with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes (32 in 16 games each).

The Oilers are the only team in the NHL with four players scoring at least eight goals this season: Leon Draisaitl (12; tied for second behind Kirill Kaprizov’s 15), McDavid, Vasily Podkolzin (nine each; tied for 11th) and Evan Bouchard (eight; leads defensemen). The Hurricanes are the only other team to have three players with at least eight goals (Sebastian Aho, Logan Stankoven, Mark Jankowski). McDavid, Draisaitl and Bouchard have now combined for 93 points this season, the most by a trio of teammates through 15 games over the past 30 years (since 1996-97).

McDavid has played mostly on a line with Draisaitl, who’s averaging nearly two points per game (1.87; second in NHL) this season, and Podkolzin under new coach Mike Babcock this season. McDavid and Draisaitl have also been fixtures on the first power play with Bouchard, who’s on pace for his first 100-point season (1.73 points per game; third in entire NHL) and has emerged as the Norris Trophy front-runner.