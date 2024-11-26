RELEASE: Oilers to honour McDavid's 1,000-point milestone

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers and NHL will honour Connor McDavid for hitting 1,000 career points in advance of their matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, December 5 at Rogers Place.

Joined by his family, McDavid will be presented with a golden stick and commemorative Tiffany crystal for his accomplishment – and fellow Oilers players will present their captain with a gift from his teammates. The ceremony will also include a special video tribute to mark the historic accomplishment.

On November 14, McDavid became the 99th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 career points when the Oilers defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 in overtime at Rogers Place.

Hitting the mark during his 659th game, the Oilers captain became the fourth-fastest player to reach the milestone, trailing only Wayne Gretzky (424), Mario Lemieux (513) and Mike Bossy (656). At the age of 27 years and 306 days, he is also the fourth-youngest player to reach 1,000 career points.

Limited tickets for the December 5 game are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.