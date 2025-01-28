RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Lunar New Year

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Lunar New Year game will take place on Thursday, January 30 when the team hosts the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Place to celebrate and honour the rich culture and heritage of East Asian communities across Oil Country.
With the Oilers Lunar New Year logo and other graphic elements on full display throughout the arena, this special celebration game will feature multiple cultural performances to ring in the Year of the Snake, including a Dragon Dance by the Chiu Lau Kung Fu College.
The Oilers will also be recognizing local community groups for their invaluable contributions to Oil Country, and hosting East Asian youth from the Oilers First Shift program to participate in an on-ice game during the intermission.
Fans attending the game are also encouraged to drop by the community kiosks located throughout the concourse at Rogers Place. Limited tickets for Thursday’s game are available at EdmontonOilers.com.
The Oilers partnered with award-winning illustrator and visual artist Emily Chu to create this year's Lunar New Year specialty logo. Chu is the founder and lead organizer of the Togather Chinatown Arts Festival, Chinatown Stories Map, and co-organizer of arts fundraiser project Chinatown Greetings.