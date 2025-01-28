RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Lunar New Year

"As someone born in the Year of the Snake, I am thrilled to create this Lunar New Year logo for the Oilers," Chu said. “The Snake is wise, intuitive and thoughtful, so I wanted to create something beautiful and elegant. The snake's shape is inspired by Chinese knots or loops, which are often found on traditional clothing and wall hangings. These knots represent good luck and protection. The overall logo design also incorporates elements, symbols, and patterns using symmetry and balance. The pattern in the outer circle is inspired by designs found on mahjong tiles, adding an extra element of playfulness and mystery to the snake’s character."

The logo will be featured in-game and on Oilers Lunar New Year specialty jerseys and other limited-edition merchandise available for purchase at the Oilers Team Store in ICE District Plaza, or online at IceDistrictAuthentics.com – with a portion of the proceeds directed to Edmonton Chinatown vibrancy organization, Re:Vita, as selected by Emily Chu.

This year, the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and local Chinese community groups partnered together to host the first all-Chinese Oilers First Shift cohort where 45 kids between the ages of six and 10 participated in six on-ice sessions at the Downtown Community Arena in ICE District.

"It is an honor for ICAN to be part of this," said Gloria Gao, President of Immigration Community Alberta Network (ICAN) Association. "Programs like the First Shift program and the Lunar New Year event hosted by the Oilers hold immense significance for the Chinese community. These initiatives not only foster inclusivity but also create opportunities for Chinese players to feel welcomed and excited to participate in hockey and cultural celebrations.

"The First Shift program introduces families to hockey for the first time, while the Lunar New Year event celebrates Chinese traditions, bringing pride and joy to the community. We sincerely appreciate the Oilers commitment to diversity and thank the organizers for creating such impactful programs that celebrate culture and inspire meaningful connections."

Following Thursday's Lunar New Year game, the Oilers Celebrating Black Excellence game takes place on February 7 and the Oilers South Asian Celebration game, the final cultural celebration game of the season, takes place on March 4.