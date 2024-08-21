RELEASE: Oilers single game tickets available Thursday, Aug. 29

Home schedule highlighted by 18 unique theme games plus two Battle of Alberta matchups

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced today that single game tickets for the 2024-25 season will go on sale Thursday, August 29 at 10:00 AM MT via EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

The 2024-25 Oilers home schedule will be highlighted by 18 unique promotional games, featuring new themes like Welcoming New Canadians and Dia de los Muertos, alongside returning themes like Indigenous Celebration, Next Gen, Hockey Fights Cancer, Fan Appreciation and more.

In addition to these theme games, the Oilers will host the Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place twice this season, on October 13 and March 29.

The club will also host the Florida Panthers for a Stanley Cup Final rematch on December 16 and play their inaugural game against Utah on New Year's Eve.

On top of single game tickets going on sale August 29, a limited selection of full and split season seats in lower and upper bowl locations are available at EdmontonOilers.com/SeasonSeats.

