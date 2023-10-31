RELEASE: Oilers sign Gagner to one-year contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday they have signed forward Sam Gagner to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 at the NHL level.

The veteran of 16 NHL seasons signed a professional tryout (PTO) agreement with the Oilers on August 28 to participate in training camp but did not play any pre-season games as he continued his rehabilitation from a pair of hip surgeries conducted last spring.

Gagner then signed an American Hockey League contract with the Oilers affiliate Bakersfield Condors on October 23, suiting up for three games and scoring one goal with four assists.