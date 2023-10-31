News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers sign Gagner to one-year contract

The veteran forward has played three games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors this season, scoring one goal and four assists

2324_Social-Draft-FreeAgency_SIGNED(2568x1444)_SamGagner
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Tuesday they have signed forward Sam Gagner to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 at the NHL level.

The veteran of 16 NHL seasons signed a professional tryout (PTO) agreement with the Oilers on August 28 to participate in training camp but did not play any pre-season games as he continued his rehabilitation from a pair of hip surgeries conducted last spring.

Gagner then signed an American Hockey League contract with the Oilers affiliate Bakersfield Condors on October 23, suiting up for three games and scoring one goal with four assists.

Gagner is back with the Oilers organization for a third stint after being drafted by the club in 2007 (sixth overall) and appearing in 402 games through 2013-14 with 88 goals and 158 assists for 246 points. The 34-year-old returned to Oil Country during the 2018-19 campaign and played another 61 games with 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points before getting dealt prior to the 2020 trade deadline.

Also seeing action with Arizona (2014-15), Philadelphia (2015-16), Columbus (2016-17), Vancouver (2017-19), Detroit (2020-22) and most recently Winnipeg (2022-23), Gagner has appeared in 1,015 career regular season games, recording 192 goals and 327 assists for 519 points.

In a corresponding move earlier in the day, the Oilers placed forward Adam Erne on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Condors.