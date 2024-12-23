RELEASE: Oilers sign Clattenburg to entry-level contract

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday they have signed forward Connor Clattenburg to a three-year entry level contract.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound centreman was Edmonton's fifth-round selection (160th overall) at the 2024 NHL Draft and is currently the captain of the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds.

Seeing game action in both Oilers rookie and main camps this year, Clattenburg has tallied 10 goals and eight assists along with 57 penalty minutes over 22 games since returning to Flint.

Dividing his four-year OHL career to date between the Soo Greyhounds and Firebirds, the left-shooting Ottawa native has appeared in 138 regular season games with 25 goals, 32 assists with 251 penalty minutes.