RELEASE: Oilers sign Clattenburg to entry-level contract

Edmonton selected the forward in the fifth round, 160th overall, during the 2024 NHL Draft

240916_WJ_EO_0409
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Monday they have signed forward Connor Clattenburg to a three-year entry level contract.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound centreman was Edmonton's fifth-round selection (160th overall) at the 2024 NHL Draft and is currently the captain of the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds.

Seeing game action in both Oilers rookie and main camps this year, Clattenburg has tallied 10 goals and eight assists along with 57 penalty minutes over 22 games since returning to Flint.

Dividing his four-year OHL career to date between the Soo Greyhounds and Firebirds, the left-shooting Ottawa native has appeared in 138 regular season games with 25 goals, 32 assists with 251 penalty minutes.

