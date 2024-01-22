RELEASE: Oilers reveal cultural celebration game logos

The team has unveiled its specialty logos for Lunar New Year on February 13, Celebrating Black History on February 21 and South Asian Celebration on March 21

Oilers_2324_ThemeJerseysSocial_AllFour1
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers revealed the team's specialty logos today for this season's Cultural Celebration Games at Rogers Place, including the upcoming Lunar New Year Game on February 13, Celebrating Black History Game on February 21 and South Asian Celebration Game on March 21.

The specialty logo honouring the Indigenous peoples of Central and Northern Alberta was featured during the Indigenous Celebration Game on November 13.

"We are proud to unveil the remainder of this season's specialty logos today representing the diverse and vibrant communities being celebrated at our Oilers Cultural Celebration Games," said Stew MacDonald, President, OEG Sports and Entertainment. "We were honoured to collaborate with local designers to create authentic logos that represent the rich culture, history and traditions of four communities that make up a significant part of the fabric of Oil Country."

The club partnered with four local designers: Lance Cardinal (Indigenous Celebration), Pete Nguyen (Lunar New Year), AJA Louden (Celebrating Black History) and Sunny Nerval (South Asian Celebration) to develop unique Oilers logos that represent the history and culture of these four Oil Country communities.

"When I was first approached by the Edmonton Oilers to create a logo that would honour and recognize the Indigenous peoples of our country, the first thing that came to my mind was the idea of Turtle Island, something that we Indigenous people call North America. It represents everybody, every nation; all animals, life and Mother Earth." – Lance Cardinal, Oilers Indigenous Celebration logo designer

"The year 2024, recognized as the Year of the Dragon in the Lunar New Year calendar, symbolizes traits like courage, intelligence, enthusiasm, and confidence. Reflecting these attributes, the dragon is prominently and boldly depicted in the center of the design, embodying the spirit with which we and the team intend to approach the year." – Pete Nguyen, Oilers Lunar New Year logo designer

"My design is inspired by the rich heritage that connects our community, celebrating a strong kinship that extends around the world, from the African continent to the diaspora. Patterns inspired by Kente, Aso Oke, and Nubian weaving traditions are combined with textures and symbols from Batik and Bogolafini fabric printing techniques." – AJA Louden, Celebrating Black History Game logo designer

"Incorporating the peacock into the Oilers logo captures the essence of South Asian heritage, resonating with themes of unity, diversity and community spirit. The peacock's plumage, with its eye-catching array of colours, mirrors the diversity within the South Asian community and by extension, the fanbase of the Edmonton Oilers. It reflects the blend of different languages, religions and cultures that South Asians bring to the cultural mosaic of Edmonton." – Sunny Nerval, Oilers South Asian Celebration logo designer

Each logo will be featured on specialty Oilers jerseys and other limited-edition merchandise available for purchase at the ICE District Authentics Oilers Team Store in ICE District Plaza or online at IceDistrictAuthentics.com.

A portion of proceeds from the sale of these items will be directed to community organizations as selected by the designer of each collection.

Click here to view the full list of this season's Cultural Celebration Games and other theme games.

