RELEASE: Oilers reduce roster by six players

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers reduced their training camp roster by six players on Tuesday with the following transactions:

Phil Kemp (D) – placed on waivers for purpose of assignment to Bakersfield (AHL)

Ben Gleason (D) – placed on waivers for purpose of assignment to Bakersfield (AHL)

Collin Delia (G) – placed on waivers for purpose of assignment to Bakersfield (AHL)

Lane Pederson (F) – placed on waivers for purpose of assignment to Bakersfield (AHL)

James Hamblin (F) – loaned to Bakersfield (AHL)

Beau Akey (D) – loaned to Barrie (OHL)