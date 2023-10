EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers reduced their roster by four players on Saturday.

The team placed forward Brad Malone, defencemen Cam Dineen and Phil Kemp, and goaltender Calvin Pickard on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

The Oilers concluded their pre-season schedule on Friday with a 3-1 home win over the Seattle Kraken and will open the regular season on the road Wednesday against the Vancouver Canucks.