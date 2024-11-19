RELEASE: Oilers claim Kasperi Kapanen off waivers

The Finnish winger had a goal in 10 appearances for the Blues this season & has 209 career points (85 goals) in 470 career NHL games with Toronto, Pittsburgh & St. Louis

St Louis Blues v New York Rangers

© 2024 NHLI

By Press Release

OTTAWA, ON – The Edmonton Oilers claimed forward Kasperi Kapanen off waivers from the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday afternoon.

A former first-round pick (22nd overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins at the 2014 NHL Draft, Kapanen has spent parts of the last three years with St, Louis, recording a goal over ten appearances this season with the Blues. Over his career, Kapanen has recorded 209 points (85 goals) in 470 career NHL games with Toronto, Pittsburgh and St. Louis.

The 6-foot-1 winger from Kuopio, FIN produced six goals and 16 assists in 73 games during the 2023-24 campaign after being acquired off waivers the season prior by St. Louis, having spent the previous two-and-a-half seasons in Pittsburgh.

The 28-year-old recorded a career-high 20 goals and 44 points in 78 games during the 2018-19 campaign as a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, where he spent the first four seasons of his NHL career before being traded to the Penguins in August 2020.

