RELEASE: Oilers announce Rookie Camp roster & schedule

Recently acquired 2022 ninth-overall pick Matt Savoie headlines the team of prospects that will compete at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C.

Savoie
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have announced details for their 2024 Rookie Camp, including the roster, schedule and game dates for the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C.

Oilers Rookie Camp will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 11 with players reporting for medicals and fitness testing at Rogers Place before leaving for Penticton for the Young Stars Classic that will be held Friday, Sept. 13 through Monday, Sept. 16 at South Okanagan Events Centre.

Edmonton's roster features 25 players (14 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders) including recently acquired forward Matt Savoie, who was the ninth-overall selection at the 2022 NHL Draft, along with four players selected by the Oilers at the 2024 NHL Draft including first-round pick Sam O'Reilly.

Following the conclusion of Rookie Camp, select players will be invited to attend Oilers 2024 Training Camp.

The Oilers Rookies will open Young Stars on Friday at 8:30pm MT against the Vancouver Canucks Rookies before facing the Calgary Flames Rookies on Saturday at 8:30pm MT and the Winnipeg Jets Rookies on Monday at 12pm MT.

Oilers Rookies games from Young Stars in Penticton will be streamed on Oilers+.

Matt meets with the Edmonton media for the first time as an Oiler

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers sign Draisaitl to eight-year extension

BLOG: Oilers taking the patient approach to upcoming NHL season

RELEASE: Oilers & Play Alberta extend partnership

BLOG: Oilers begin to arrive in Edmonton for informal skates

RELEASE: Oilers Fan Day returns to ICE District

TALKING POINTS: Draisaitl & Bowman speak following extension

Oilers Off-Season Movement Tracker 2024

RELEASE: The Drop on Oilers+ up for another Rosie Award

RELEASE: Oilers single game tickets available Thursday, Aug. 29

TALKING POINTS: Bowman discusses Holloway & Broberg offer sheets

RELEASE: Oilers issue statement regarding Holloway & Broberg

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Emberson from Sharks

RELEASE: Oilers acquire Podkolzin from Canucks

BLOG: Skinner meets Mike Weir at Rogers Charity Classic

RELEASE: Drayton Valley selected as Celebrating Oil Country feature town

RELEASE: Oilers announce eight-game pre-season schedule

RELEASE: MacTavish & Gregg to be inducted into Oilers HOF

RELEASE: Oilers announce Bowman as GM & EVP of Hockey Ops