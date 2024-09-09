RELEASE: Oilers announce Rookie Camp roster & schedule

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have announced details for their 2024 Rookie Camp, including the roster, schedule and game dates for the Young Stars Classic in Penticton, B.C.

Oilers Rookie Camp will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 11 with players reporting for medicals and fitness testing at Rogers Place before leaving for Penticton for the Young Stars Classic that will be held Friday, Sept. 13 through Monday, Sept. 16 at South Okanagan Events Centre.

Edmonton's roster features 25 players (14 forwards, eight defencemen and three goaltenders) including recently acquired forward Matt Savoie, who was the ninth-overall selection at the 2022 NHL Draft, along with four players selected by the Oilers at the 2024 NHL Draft including first-round pick Sam O'Reilly.

Following the conclusion of Rookie Camp, select players will be invited to attend Oilers 2024 Training Camp.

The Oilers Rookies will open Young Stars on Friday at 8:30pm MT against the Vancouver Canucks Rookies before facing the Calgary Flames Rookies on Saturday at 8:30pm MT and the Winnipeg Jets Rookies on Monday at 12pm MT.

Oilers Rookies games from Young Stars in Penticton will be streamed on Oilers+.