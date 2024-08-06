RELEASE: Oilers announce eight-game pre-season schedule

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers have announced their eight-game pre-season schedule that will be played between Sept. 21 and Oct. 5 before the official start of the 2024-25 NHL campaign.

Edmonton will begin its preseason at home versus the Winnipeg Jets on Sept. 22 before splitting their squad into two for exhibition tune-ups against the Calgary Flames the following night at Rogers Place and Scotiabank Saddledome.

The Oilers will then face the Jets in Winnipeg at Canada Life Centre on Sept. 25 and conclude the preseason with home-and-away matchups with the Seattle Kraken and Vancouver Canucks, with the Blue & Orange hosting their Pacific Division foes at Rogers Place on Sept. 28 & 30.

Edmonton's preseason will conclude on Oct. 4 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver - five days ahead of their regular-season opener on Oct. 9 at Rogers Place against Winnipeg.

Tickets for all pre-season games and Power Packs for the upcoming regular season are available at edmontonoilers.com/tickets.