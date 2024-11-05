RELEASE: Oilers acquire Ronnie Attard from Flyers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Ronnie Attard from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for defenceman Ben Gleason.

The 25-year-old was Philadelphia's third-round selection (74th overall) at the 2019 NHL Draft and spent the last two seasons and the first seven games of this campaign with the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, recording 59 points (22 goals) in 123 career games for the Flyers' AHL affiliate.

Attard has 29 career games of NHL experience, recording two goals and four assists with the Flyers after making his debut in 2021-22 following the conclusion of his NCAA career with Western Michigan University.

Attard will report the club’s AHL affiliate the Bakersfield Condors.