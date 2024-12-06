RELEASE: Oilers acquire Jacob Perrault from Canadiens

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers have acquired forward Jacob Perreault from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer.

The 22-year-old was drafted in the first round (27th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks during the 2020 NHL Draft after spending two seasons with the OHL's Sarnia Sting, registering 125 points (69 goals) in 120 games.

Perreault made his NHL debut with the Ducks on Jan. 8, 2022 and suited up in 161 games for the AHL's San Diego Gulls, contributing 91 points (32 goals) before being traded to the Canadiens organization in March of 2024, where he split time between the AHL's Laval Rocket and ECHL's Trois-Riviéres Lions.

Perreault logged 180 games of AHL experience with San Diego and Laval, recording 33 goals and 60 assists, and registered a goal and four assists in five games during his brief stop in the ECHL with Trois-Riviéres. Over 19 games with Laval over the last two seasons, the right-shot winger posted a goal and an assist.

The forward's father, Yanic Perreault, played 859 NHL games over 14 seasons from 1994-2008 with the Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, Nashville Predators, Phoenix Coyotes and Chicago Blackhawks.

Perreault will report to Edmonton's AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

The Oilers signed Hoefenmayer during free agency on July 1, 2023, leading to the defenceman spending his last two seasons in Bakersfield where he recorded eight goals and 17 assists in 58 games with the Condors.