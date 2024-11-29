RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 supports kids with cancer in Oil Country

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) is calling on Albertans to come together in support of kids in Oil Country currently fighting cancer through the Kids with Cancer 50/50 presented by Rogers. This special raffle will run from November 29 to December 7 after the Oilers host the St. Louis Blues at Rogers Place, and is in support of the Ben Stelter Foundation and Kids with Cancer Society.

"We are proud to partner with the Ben Stelter Foundation and Kids with Cancer Society once again to support kids in Oil Country fighting childhood cancer,” said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "Finding out that your child has cancer is unimaginable, and these organizations offer vital support to kids and families during their darkest moments. Together, we can bring hope, joy and strength to these kids – reminding them that they are not alone in their fight and that all of Oil Country is with them."

The Ben Stelter Foundation was created to honour the legacy of Oilers super-fan, Ben Stelter. This foundation supports families with children battling cancer by providing magical experiences and financial support for medical equipment and advancing cancer research in Canada.

"The Ben Stelter Foundation continues to grow and impact the community," said Mike Stelter, Executive Director, Ben Stelter Foundation. "In 2024, we have announced plans to bring proton beam therapy, an advanced type of cancer treatment, to Canada for the first time. Our programs for medical equipment, magical experiences, research and venture philanthropy are performing well as we continue to help pediatric oncology patients. We are very grateful to the Edmonton Oilers, Oil Country and the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, for their continued unwavering support. Together, we are battling pediatric cancer."

The Kids with Cancer Society supports families with children battling cancer by providing care throughout their cancer journey. This includes minimizing family disruptions, providing financial assistance and funding activities that promote the well-being of children affected by cancer.

"When a child is diagnosed with cancer, a family's world is turned upside down," said Chelsea Draeger Hughes, CEO, Kids with Cancer Society. "There is nothing that can prepare them for this brutal journey, and it is a battle that cannot be faced alone. Fortunately, we live in an amazing community. A community that fights for these children in so many ways. We are so incredibly grateful to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and the Edmonton Oilers for raising awareness of the challenges kids and families face and for generously supporting them through the transformational 50/50 sales. The impact of the funds raised means that kids and families will receive the supports and services they need, every day and every way. Thank you, EOCF, for inspiring the community to make a difference to a child fighting cancer."

In addition to the main jackpot, there are a number of early-bird prizes up for grabs, including gift cards, Oilers tickets, a signed Leon Draisaitl jersey and multiple cash prizes.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive a $75 voucher for a guest room at the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District and a $25 sports bet for Play Alberta. Starting December 1, customers will receive a $25 voucher for Century Hospitality Group and River Cree Casino and 10 free spins for the new Oilers casino slot game exclusively on Play Alberta.

The main jackpot draw will be on December 7 at 11:00 PM and the Holiday Bonus draw will take place on December 31 at 11:00 PM. Oilers 50/50 tickets are available at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.